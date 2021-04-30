News18 Evening Digest: 18-44 Age Group Can Choose Vaccine, SC Quizzes Centre on Lockdown, O2 Availability & Other Top Stories

18-44 Age Group Will Be Able To Choose A Covid-19 Vaccine: CoWin Chief RS Sharma

People between 18 and 44 years, who become eligible for inoculation on May 1, can choose their preferred vaccines at private centres that will make public the options available with them, RS Sharma, the chairperson of an empowered committee on Covid-19 vaccination, told CNN-News18 in an interview on Friday. Till April 30, health care and frontline workers as well as 45-year-olds and above were eligible to get the shot under a central government-sponsored drive. Beneficiaries did not have the option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, the two vaccines currently available in India. READ MORE

Vaccine Prices, Clampdown on SOS Calls, Lockdown: 10 Things Supreme Court Observed in its Hearing Today

In the suo moto case on Covid-19 crisis in the country, the Supreme Court on Friday quizzed the Centre on its plans on imposing a lockdown, availability of essential medicines, the status of oxygen distribution to states and vaccine prices. Last week, the apex court took cognizance of the issues related to the oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other government policies and measures in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India. On Friday India reported 3,86,452 new Covid-19 cases and 3498 deaths. READ MORE

Mumbai’s Covid Positivity Rate Below 10%; 85% Cases Asymptomatic: Official

In an encouraging sign, the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Mumbai has dropped below 10 per cent, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Friday. According to Mr. Chahal, Mumbai’s positivity rate was 9.94 percent on April 29, when 4,328 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 43,525 those samples were examined. The test positivity rate (TPR) is defined as the proportion of samples that return positive among the total tested. “Our positivity rate is in single-digit now with nearly 44,000 tests. Perhaps, Mumbai is the only city in India with a single-digit positivity rate with high testing," Mr. Chahal claimed. READ MORE

‘Sold Wife’s Jewellery for Service’: Bhopal Driver Turns Auto into Covid Ambulance

Ambulances are hard to find these days in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city that is grappling with the destructive second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. But Javed Khan is around. The autorickshaw driver has turned his vehicle into a free ambulance service for Covid patients, that too with oxygen support. Khan who normally earns Rs 200-300 per day, has limited financial resources and says there was a time when he had to sell his wife’s jewellery to keep his benevolent act going. READ MORE

TV Journalist Rohit Sardana Passes Away After Being Infected With Covid-19

Popular TV Journalist Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday after being infected with Covid-19. Sardana has been the face of Hindi TV news for a long time now. He used to anchor the show ‘Dangal’ that aired on Aaj Tak news channel. It featured news debates on current affairs. The journalist was with Zee news for several years, before moving to AajTak in 2017. He was awarded the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Puraskar by the Indian government in 2018. READ MORE

Covid-19 Positive Randhir Kapoor Shifted to ICU for Further Tests

Randhir Kapoor and five of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and taken to the hospital on Thursday. The actor was shifted to the ICU now at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital mid-Thursday afternoon. He told ETimes Friday morning, “I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests." The father of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared that he had received his two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and he has no clue how he contracted coronavirus. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here