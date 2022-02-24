News18 Evening Digest: 18 Killed Near Ukraine's Odessa; Biden Sanctions Russia & Other Top Stories

War in Ukraine LIVE Updates: 18 Killed Near Ukraine’s Odessa; Biden Vows to ‘Hold Russia Accountable’ for Invasion, Will Impose New Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war. Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions. “I have made the decision of a military operation,” he said shortly before 6:00 am (0300 GMT). LIVE NOW

War in Ukraine: Google Bomb Shelters, India’s Third Advisory to Citizens; MEA Planning Other Means for Evacuation

In its third advisory to Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, India said they must google bomb shelters if faced with a dire situation. The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday issued the advisory and also addressed those stranded without a place to stay. Earlier in the day, the embassy had said it was making alternative arrangements to evacuate Indians after Ukrainian airspace was closed and special flights to Kyiv from India had to be cancelled. READ MORE

India Reassessing Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel Amid Russia-Ukraine War; PM to Meet FM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modia is likely to meet finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday evening to discuss the economic impact of ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Following the blistering announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin to start military operations in Ukraine border on Thursday morning, the Brent crude oil price hit $100-mark after almost eight years. READ MORE

Love Hostel Movie Review: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol Make it Worth a Watch

Love Hostel, as absurd as it sounds, has tried to depict the bloodshed and hardships that young couples face in different places of our country that still believe love marriage as a sin and a concept against the “Indian culture”. Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol occupy the lead roles in this Shanker Raman directorial and it would only be fair to say that all of them have done a decent job, though the script seemed to be slightly stretched. READ MORE

Valimai Movie Review: Ajith Kumar Fans in for a Treat, But Film Will Give a Headache to Others

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai is a one man show by director H Vinoth. The movie is a typical police versus drug peddler story with chase scenes, slow motion entry and fights, and some super cop instances of Ajith. READ MORE

