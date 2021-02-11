News18 Evening Digest: 1st Phase of India-China Disengagement to Conclude by Month End; Rescue Work at Tapovan Tunnel Resumes and Other Top Stories

First Phase of India-China Disengagement in Ladakh to Conclude by Month End; India to Vacate 'Strategic Heights' in the South Bank Last: Sources

Top govt sources have told CNN-News18 that the first phase of disengagement currently underway in Pangong Tso in Ladakh will be complete in 15-20 days. The strategic heights India has occupied in the south bank will be the last to be vacated in this phase. "There is an agreement. A mutual verification will happen at every step. The Kailash range will see disengagement once we are satisfied with the way things progress in other parts of Pangong Tso," a senior officer told CNN-News18. Read More

U'khand Glacier Burst: Rescue Work at Tapovan Tunnel Resumes After Halt as River Level Rises

he water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged on Thursday, leading to temporary suspension of rescue work at the tunnel in Tapovan where 25-35 people are trapped for over four days since the glacier disaster. Security personnel at work inside the tunnel rushed out and heavy machines engaged in drilling through the debris and sludge inside were withdrawn. Hours before the sudden rise in the water, rescuers had also begun an operation to drill through the debris from the mouth of the river to reach life-saving devices to the trapped workers, an apparent change in strategy after trying to shift mounds of debris. But as the water level rose in the river which flows into the Alaknanda, rescue workers scrambled out of the tunnel with their heavy machinery. Read More

Why Is Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan An Insult to Mamata, Asks Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for not allowing the chant of "Jai Shri Ram" as slogans. He said "Mamata Didi" gets angry if someone chants "Jai Shri Ram" in Bengal as a political slogan. He also said Banerjee treats people like criminals if they use the chant. "Is it an insult to her? When so many people take pride in it, the Bengal CM feels insulted. It's because she wants to appease a particular community to maintain her vote bank politics. I want to ask her that do the people from other communities not vote for her in the state?" he asked. Read More

Koshyari-Uddhav Rift on Display Again; Guv Barred from Using State Plane, Had to Wait at Mumbai Airport for Over 2 Hrs

The tussle between Maharashtra governor and the Uddhav Thackeray government was again out in the open on Thursday when Bhagat Singh Koshyari was denied permission to use the state government aircraft to fly to Dehradun. The governor waited for over two hours at the Mumbai airport lounge, then 15 minutes in the aircraft before the captain informed him that the permission to fly had not been received yet, following which Koshyari booked a commercial flight to Uttarakhand. Read More

What is Kent Covid Variant That Scientists Say 'Will Sweep The World' & How Efficient are Vaccines

The head of UK's genetic surveillance programme on Thursday said the coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing COVID-19. She also said the variant was likely "to sweep the world, in all probability". Here is a rundown on the new strain. Read More

Mamata Banerjee Saying 'Humba Humba Ramba Ramba' Has Started a Meme Festival on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her unique sloganeering: Whether it be elections, or it be criticizing other politicians and laws. After her iconic 'CAA CAA Chhi Chhi' went viral, Mamata Banerjee is once against the subject of talk, for her unique way to address Trinamool Congress (TMC) deserters ahead of West Bengal Elections 2021. Read More

Wasim Jaffer Controversy Takes Another Ugly Turn, CAU Secretary Says Coach 'Had Many Issues'

Ever since Wasim Jaffer quit from his position as Uttarakhand head coach, it has fanned a new controversy. Jaffer had alleged that he had no say in selection matters, while there were reports where some had charged former Mumbai batsman, of spreading communal bias. Now Cricket Assocaiation of Uttarakahand secretary Mahim Verma has hit back at these claims made by Jaffer. Read More