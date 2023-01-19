News18 Evening Digest: 1st Time Since Independence, India Daring to Dream Big, Says PM Modi in Mumbai And Other Top Stories

Mumbai: 1st Time Since Independence, India Daring to Dream Big, Says PM after Inaugurating Metro Lines

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated two lines of the Mumbai Metro – 2A and 7 – and inaugurated several development projects during a public rally at BKC’s MMRDA grounds. Meanwhile, entry of heavy vehicles has been banned on the Western Express Highway until 9:00 pm, the Mumbai Traffic Police said. READ MORE

‘Not Satisfied With Response…’: Wrestlers After Meeting Sports Secy; Say Will Make Sure Federation Chief is Jailed

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers, who met the sports secretary on Thursday, said they haven’t received any satisfactory response from the government, and if needed, they would approach the police. Vinesh Phogat, addressing a press conference after the meeting, said that they would make sure the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh resigns, adding that they also want the federation to be dismantled. READ MORE

Hand Stuck in Window, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Dragged by ‘Drunk’ Car Driver Near Delhi’s AIIMS

Swati Maliwal, chief of Delhi Commission for Women, was dragged by a ‘Baleno’ car on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near New Delhi’s AIIMS. Maliwal said that she was dragged for a few metres after the accused “locked her hand in the car window" as she tried to “catch hold of the driver". READ MORE

SC Again Recommends Gay Lawyer’s Appointment as Delhi HC Judge, Refutes Centre’s Objection

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation from November 11, 2021, to appoint senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who is openly gay, as a judge of the Delhi High Court and refuted Centre’s objection that though homosexuality stands decriminalised in India, same-sex marriage is still bereft of recognition. READ MORE

The Modi Question: YouTube Removes BBC Series on PM, Says Report; MEA Slams ‘Propaganda Piece’

Youtube has pulled down BBC’s two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Ministry of External Affairs termed ‘India: The Modi Question’ a “propaganda piece" designed to push a “discredited narrative" on Thursday. READ MORE

Exclusive: Hardik Pandya Frontrunner for ODI Captaincy After Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming 50-over World Cup later this year but should he reconsider his position after the tournament, the BCCI is looking at Hardik Pandya to succeed Rohit as the ODI skipper. READ MORE

Poll Season in N-E: Who Are the Major Players in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland? What’s at Stake? Explained

The poll season has officially begun in northeast with the Election Commission announcing election schedule for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. While the term of Tripura Assembly ends on March 22, the terms of the Nagaland and Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 respectively. The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each. READ MORE

