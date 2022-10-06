News18 Evening Digest: 22 Children, 8-month Pregnant Staff Among 34 Killed as Ex-Cop Storms Day-care Centre and Other Stories

Thailand Mass Shooting: 22 Children, 8-month Pregnant Staff Among 34 Killed as Ex-Cop Storms Day-care Centre; Drives Home, Shoots Self, Family

According to AFP, the attacker – an ex-police officer – was armed with a pistol and a knife when he stormed a day care centre Nong Bua Lam Phu province. He then went on a shooting spree killing children as young as two-three years old. The gunman first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters adding that people initially thought the gunfire sound was just fireworks. READ MORE

Govt to Decide on EC’s Electoral Reforms Proposals after Due Consultation: Rijiju to News18 | Exclusive

The central government will make an appropriate decision after due consultation for major electoral reforms, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) proposing various changes in the processes and rules, union law minister Kiren Rijiju told CNN-News18 on Thursday. READ MORE

French Author Annie Ernaux Wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature, Says

French author Annie Ernaux was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday. She was honoured “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Romance Brewing Between Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer? What Tina Datta Said

Bigg Boss season 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has garnered a lot of media attention due to the ongoing drama and gameplay between the contestants. Amidst tasks and arguments, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s friendship has become a topic of conversation inside the house. READ MORE

Gun for $600 Online, 4 Mn Illegal Firearms: Thailand Shooting Throws Spotlight on Nation’s Gun Culture

In what has emerged as a mind boggling case of mass shooting, a Thai gunman killed his family and himself after shooting dead 32 people including 23 children at a nursery in Thailand’s northeast on Thursday. Police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya from Nong Bua Lam Phu province said the gunman went home and killed his wife and child after the mass shooting. READ MORE

Saba Azad Teases Her First Look from Songs of Paradise, Calls it a ‘Special Film’

Saba Azad is currently making headlines not only for her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan but also for her stellar performance in Rocket Boyz, an OTT show based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Now the multi-talented celeb is all set to appear in an upcoming film titled Songs of Paradise. The film that was on the floors for quite some time had recently wrapped up shoot. And Saba Azad is as excited as ever. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here