News18 Evening Digest: 22 Covid Patients Dead in Nashik Oxygen Tank Leak, 4th Vaccine Option in Aug & Other Top Stories

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: 22 Dead in Nashik Hospital After Leak in Oxygen Tanks Disrupts Supply, Another Indian Vaccine May be Available by August, Says Centre

An oxygen tank leaked at Dr Zakir Hussain NMC Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra Wednesday. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 22 people dead. Meanwhile, a fourth vaccine is in the offing in India. “Biological E vaccine to be available in August,” says Niti Aayog member V K Paul. LIVE NOW

‘Cannot be Allowed to Turn into Another Kumbh’: Uttarakhand HC Questions Govt on Char Dham Preparations

The Uttarakhand High Court has pulled up the state government on what are the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra, which is scheduled to start from May 14. The bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, while hearing a bunch of PILs concerning the state’s handling of the pandemic, made an oral observation that the pilgrimage “cannot be allowed to turn into another Kumbh”. READ MORE

Amid Rumours Of Supply Shortage, Kin Of Covid-19 Patients Loot Oxygen Cylinders In MP’s Damoh

Amid several reports of death of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh, some unidentified persons looted oxygen cylinders from the Damoh District Hospital on Tuesday night. District Collector Tarun Rathi said, “We’ve been told that as soon as the oxygen truck arrived, people looted cylinders. We’re identifying these people and filing cases.” READ MORE

Serum Institute Issues Fresh Prices for Covishield; State Govts Can Buy For Rs 400, Pvt Hospitals For Rs 600

As India makes efforts to widen the ambit of its coronavirus vaccination drive, the Serum Institute of India has issued fresh prices of its Covishield vaccine. While the state governments can acquire the vaccines at a price of Rs 400 per dose, the private hospitals will get the vaccines at the price of Rs 400 per dose. The Covishield shot as such is cheaper than the international vaccines. While American vaccines cost Rs 1,500 per dose, Chinese and Russian vaccines cost Rs 750 per dose. READ MORE

In Order to Avoid Overseas Cases, Canada ‘Looking Carefully’ at UK’s Decision to Red List India: Report

After Britain added India to its “red list” on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his government is “looking very carefully” on the travel ban. According to a report, though Canada is yet to make a decision, the government is looking into ensuring that there are no cases from overseas. READ MORE

Amritsar Police File FIR Against ‘Suspicious’ Pigeon Near Pakistan Border, White Paper Recovered

In a bizarre incident, an FIR was lodged against a “suspicious” black and white pigeon by the police in Amritsar on Wednesday after it was caught near the International Border at Punjab. The bird was caught after it flew near a constable, who was on duty at BOP Roranwala, on the evening of April 17, and sat on his shoulder. READ MORE

Amazon Fire TV Cube Review: You Will Not Believe How Easy It Is To Tame Your Old School TV

It is finally coming to India. The Amazon Fire TV Cube, the second generation is now available on our shores, and adds to the existing line-up of Fire TV Stick options already on sale for a while now. Good timing too, just ahead of the new and refreshed Apple TV 4K, which is also incoming. But how does this really stand out when compared with the Fire TV Stick variants already on sale? READ MORE

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: Rashid Drops Mayank on 0

Check live updates of Today’s Match 14 IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai, Mumbai. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of PBKS vs SRH IPL 14. LIVE NOW

Salman Khan’s Radhe to Release on Eid in Theatres and Multiple Platforms, Trailer Out Tomorrow

Keeping his tradition of Eid releases alive, Salman Khan is releasing his highly-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinemas on May 13 as well as on ZEE5’s pay per view medium ZeePlex on the same day. The makers announced the news on Wednesday. READ MORE

