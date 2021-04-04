News18 Evening Digest: 22 Jawans Killed in Bijapur Gunfight, Bhopal Engineer Shot Dead in US & Other Top Stories

22 Security Personnel Killed After Gunfight with Maoists in Bijapur, One Jawan Still Missing

Twenty-two security personnel have died in a gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, officials said on Sunday. One of the jawans involved in the encounter was still missing. On Saturday, five personnel were reported dead and 12 wounded in the second major attack in the Maoist-hit Bastar region in 10 days. Officials said Maoists, too, suffered heavy casualties in Tarem on the Bijapur-Sukma border, some 400 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

32-year-old Bhopal Engineer Shot Dead in US Over ‘Romantic Fixation’: Report

An Indian software engineer was shot dead last week in the US by a resident. According to a report by Times of India, one Sharif Rahman Khan, 32, a software engineer from Bhopal was killed by a local who reportedly had a "romantic fixation" with a girl who was Sharif 's friend. The techie was found with gunshot injuries on Wednesday at the University City apartment, where the girl lives, and died during treatment at a hospital.

Tamil Nadu: NEET Controversy Takes Centre Stage After AIADMK Minister Posts Morphed Video of Deceased Aspirant

AIADMK Minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan received flak after he put out a morphed video of Anitha, deceased NEET aspirant, in the run-up to the state assembly polls. The video featured a voice similar to Anitha's that sought support for the AIADMK and blamed the DMK for 'killing' 17 such aspirants. Seventeen-year-old Anitha, who was the face of the struggle against NEET, took her own life in September 2017 after the Supreme Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the National Admission Test (NET). Anitha's family is outraged and has decided to file a complaint against the Minister.

‘Girls at Sea Still Not Accepted’: Miles Away from Suez, Egypt’s 1st Female Ship Captain Blamed for Blockage

In an unfortunate incident, Egypt's first female ship captain Marwa Elselehdar was dragged into a fake news campaign that blamed her for the Suez Canal blockade, reported BBC news. However, as per sources, the said claims were found to be fake when it was revealed that Elselehdar was on duty hundreds of miles away in the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria when news of the container ship Ever Given wedged across the Suez Canal was making headlines. "I was shocked. I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," the 29-year-old captain was quoted in the BBC report.

Akshay Kumar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor joins the long list of stars who tested positive recently, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!" he wrote.