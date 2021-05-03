News18 Evening Digest: 24 Patients Die in Karnataka Hospital Due to 'Oxygen Shortage', Covid-19 Crisis Deepens in IPL and Other Top Stories

24 Patients Die in Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar Due to Lack of Oxygen, Govt Denies Claim

At least 24 people died at a COVID hospital in Chamrajnagar district of Karnataka on Sunday allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply. The deaths occurred at the Chamrajnagar government district hospital. The government has, however, denied that lack of oxygen supply was the reason behind the deaths. Read More

Strategist And Implementer: How Prashant Kishor And Abhishek Banerjee Teamed Up To Boost TMC

Even as the BJP tried to consolidate Hindu votes, Prashant Kishor advised the TMC to go with a development agenda. The more the BJP tried intensifying its campaign, the more Kishor came up with campaigns such as “Banglar Garbo Mamata (Mamata is Bengal’s pride)”. Meanwhile, Banerjee launched her much-talked-about medical insurance scheme, “Swasthyo Sathi”. Her “Duare Sarkar” drive for doorstep delivery of benefits of the government’s schemes too was strategised by Kishor. Read More

Pfizer in Talks with India Over Expedited Approval for Covid-19 Vaccine

Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government seeking an “expedited approval pathway" for its Covid-19 vaccine, its CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn on Monday, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million. “Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago," he said. Read More

Congress Lost Deposits in Both Bengal Seats Where Rahul Held Rallies, 3rd Front in 85% Seats

The decimation of the Third Front in West Bengal reflects in the fact that its candidates lost deposits in 85% of the constituencies it fought and the Congress in both seats where senior party leader Rahul Gandhi held rallies. An analysis of the election results by News18 shows that Third Front candidates could retain their deposits in just 42 of the 292 seats that went to polls (voting was suspended in the two remaining seats in the state). Read More

COVID-19 Relief: How to Find Nearest Vaccine Centre via WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot

COVID-19 cases in India continue to remain in huge numbers, and tech giants (with people from all walks of life) are joining hands to provide relief. India’s most popular messaging platform WhatsApp has also added a new update to help users find the COVID-19 vaccine around them. The information is accessible via the MyGov WhatsApp chatbot - an automated chat within the app to help citizens find more accurate coronavirus-related information. The Facebook-owned platform launched the chatbot in April 2020, just a week after the Central government announced the first nationwide lockdown. Read More

Elon Musk Has an Ominous Warning For Tech Companies Making Electric Cars

lon Musk is the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss, but other than being one of the richest people in the world and owning two companies, he’s also a bit of an eccentric genius. Musk sent a car to space, and Musk wants humans to colonize the moon. Musk believes in the rise of cryptocurrencies (even meme ones like Dogecoin) and occasionally tweets anime-girl memes. Read More

CSK Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji And CEO Kasi Viswanathan Test COVID-19 Positive; Five in DDCA Ground Staff Also Infected

More positive cases of coronavirus inside the various IPL 2021 bio-bubbles have emerged with three members from Chennai Super Kings camp reported to be infected. There are reports of five members of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff also testing positive for the coronavirus which has deepened the crisis. Read More

