News18 Evening Digest: 25 Students Could be Involved in 'Exam Solver Gang'; 'Increase Testing, Enforce Covid Norms': Centre to Bengal and Other Stories

NEET Cheating Scam: 25 Students Could be Involved in ‘Exam Solver Gang’, UP Police Sends Report to NTA

The cheating cum impersonator scandal in the national-level medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - has taken a new turn. The Uttar Pradesh Police in its investigation has found that at least 25 students could be involved in exam solver gang or impersonator racket. The police have sent its report to the exam conducting body - National Testing Agency (NTA). The Police have asked NTA to withhold the results of these candidates. READ MORE

UP: School Principal Arrested for Dangling Child Upside Down from First Floor of Building

The principal of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, who allegedly dangled a child upside down from the first floor of the school building as a punishment of sorts, has been arrested after photographs of the incident went viral on social media. READ MORE

‘Increase Testing, Enforce Covid Norms’: Centre to Bengal, Assam as Virus Positivity Shows Spike

In light of rising coronavirus cases, weekly positivity rates, and declining testing figures in Assam and West Bengal, the Centre has asked the state governments to conduct a review of these parameters, emphasising the importance of strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour. READ MORE

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Slams ‘Spineless People’ for Abusing Mohammed Shami, Calls it Pathetic

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hit out at the “bunch of spineless people", reacting strongly to the torrent of social media abuse that was aimed at his pacer Mohammed Shami over his religion, following the team’s loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. READ MORE

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Shatters Virat Kohli’s Record to Become Fastest Captain to 1000 T20I Runs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in the form of his life. Cricket fanatics are in awe of his stunning show in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, as he looks unstoppable! READ MORE

‘Invited Him to India, Discussed Covid’: What PM Modi Said in First Meet with Pope Francis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church at the Vatican, in a first-ever one-to-one meeting. They discussed a wide array of issues including Covid-19, general global perspectives, and maintaining peace and tranquility. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.