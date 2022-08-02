News18 Evening Digest: 2nd Nigerian National Tests Positive for Monkeypox in Delhi and Other Top Stories

Monkeypox: Second Nigerian National With No Foreign Travel History Tests Positive in Delhi

A35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, news agency PTI reported citing official sources said on Tuesday. This is the 3rd monkeypox case in Delhi and the eighth in the country. READ MORE

‘Caravans of Jihad’ to Kashmir: As US Strike Kills Zawahiri, A Look at Al-Qaeda Chief’s Threats to India

As the sun rose in Kabul on Sunday, two Hellfire missiles fired by a US drone ended Ayman al-Zawahiri’s decade-long reign as the leader of Al-Qaida who helped Osama bin Laden plot the 9/11 attacks. Bin Laden’s death came in May 2011, face to face with a US assault team led by Navy SEALs in Pakistan. Zawahri’s death came from afar, at 6:18am in Kabul. READ MORE

US Drone to Kill Zawahiri Used Pak Airspace, Flew From a Middle-Eastern Country: Source | Exclusive

The United States used the airspace of Pakistan, considered Afghanistan’s friend, for its covert operation to kill al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who played a key role in the 9/11 attacks and later created the group’s affiliate in the Indian subcontinent, in Afghanistan’s Kabul, a top intelligence source told News18 exclusively. READ MORE

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Match Set for August 28 in Dubai – Check Out Full Schedule

The much-awaited Aisa Cup 2022 fixture was announced with India set to open their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. The tournament begins with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan on August 28. READ MORE

Rupee Not Collapsing, RBI Monitoring Its Course, Nirmala Sitharaman Tells Rajya Sabha

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 2, Tuesday, said there was no collapse of the rupee, asserting that the local currency was actually on way to finding its natural course. Sitharaman’s comments came amid a decline in the rupee’s value against the US dollar despite the Reserve Bank of India taking necessary steps to keep it within limits. Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha that the RBI is continuously monitoring the local currency and intervening only if there is volatility. READ MORE

After Saying ‘Bollywood Cannot Afford Me’, Mahesh Babu To Make Hindi Film Debut With SS Rajamouli?

Mahesh Babu sparked a controversy earlier this year when he said that ‘Bollywood cannot afford him’. Months after, if reports are to be believed, the Telugu superstar is going to make his Hindi film debut soon. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, Mahesh Babu is all set to enter the Hindi market with a pan-India movie. The entertainment portal claimed that the film will be helmed by RRR director SS Rajamouli. However, not many details about the project have been revealed so far. READ MORE

Income Tax Return Filing AY 2022-23: Missed ITR Filing Deadline? Know What You Can Do

The due date to file income tax return (ITR) has already passed on July 31, Sunday. As warned, the income tax department or the government did not extend the due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23. However, this does not mean that options are closed for those who did not file their tax returns. Taxpayers can still file their ITRs if they missed the date due to some reason, through a process called ‘belated ITR’. However, they need to pay a penalty in case they want to file a belated ITR as per the provisions of the Finance Act of the government. READ MORE

