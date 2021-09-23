News18 Evening Digest: 3 Killed in Blast at Bengaluru Firecracker Godown and Other Top Stores

‘Never Witnessed Such a Blast’: 3 Killed, 4 Injured in Bengaluru Explosion, Tremors Felt

An explosion at a firecracker storage facility in the New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru killed at least three people and seriously injured four others on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in Ryan Circle of Chamarajapete which falls under Vivipuram police limits. READ MORE

Paralympic Bronze Medallist Sharad Kumar Diagnosed with Swelling Heart

Paralympics bronze-medallist high jumper Sharad Kumar has been diagnosed with swelling in the heart after he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with chest congestion. “I don’t know what happened, but my reports show that there is swelling in my heart and I am in pain. I am fed up with the regular tests in hospital and I am at home now. But I do have to travel to the hospital for tests," he told ANI. READ MORE

Gehana Vasisth: I will File Defamation Suits Against Women Who Wrongfully Accused Me in Pornography Case

Actress Gehana Vasisth has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in producing and publishing porn films case. Gehana was arrested by Property Cell of Crime Branch Mumbai for her alleged role in shooting, uploading porn videos on a website. READ MORE

T Natarajan Contracts Covid-19: BCCI Says ‘Don’t Know How it Happened, Players Are Under Strict Bio-Bubble’

Covid-19 has come back to haunt the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) once again. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Thangarasu Natarajan became the first player of the UAE leg of the league to test positive just ahead of the tem’s match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. The development came as a shocker after strict measures were taken by the organisers to prevent any Covid-19 cases. READ MORE

Man Captures Fiery Lightning Strike in Maharasthra, Spine-chilling Video is Viral

An alarming video of a lightning strike in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur has caught everyone’s attention online. While the incident reportedly happened earlier in May this year, the video went viral after it was shared on YouTube by ViralHog recently. The clip shows a massive bolt striking the surface which is nearly 200 meters away from the point where this video was recorded. READ MORE

Cristiano Ronaldo is World’s Highest-paid Footballer ahead of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United’s newest signing Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as the World’s highest-paid footballer in the latest rankings released by Forbes. The Portuguese superstar is set to make $125m (Rs 92 crores approx) in 2021-22 season before taxes. Ronaldo is set to earn $70m (Rs 51 crores approx) from his salary and bonuses at Old Trafford according to the America business magazine. He will also pocket an estimated $55m (Rs 40 crores approx) from commercial deals. READ MORE

