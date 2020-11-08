News18 Evening Digest: 4 Security Personnel, 3 Terrorists Killed in Gunbattle in J&K and Other Top Stories

Army Officer, 2 Soldiers, BSF Jawan Killed While Foiling Infiltration Bid in J&K’s Machil, 3 Terrorists Eliminated

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday, officials said. The militants made an abortive bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, they added. READ MORE

Need Clear 2021 Roadmap, People Must Wear Masks as Antibodies May Not Last Long: Covid Panel Chief

In a candid and exhaustive interview, Dr SK Sarin, director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences who also heads the five-member expert committee formed to assist the Delhi chief minister to tackle the pandemic, spoke about a range of issues including the debate over a third wave in Delhi, the reasons behind the surge in cases, and the treatment options available, while painting a sobering image of what may lie ahead. READ MORE

Joe Biden's New Plan Likely to Provide US Citizenship to Over 5 Lakh Indians

US President-elect Joe Biden will work towards providing a roadmap to American citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including over 500,000 from India, and will also establish a minimum admission number of 95,000 refugees annually. READ MORE

A Good Day: Michelle Obama Moved as CNN Anchor Breaks Down on Air after Biden Beats Trump in US

The US’ pulse can be gauged by a video of a news anchor on CNN, who broke down on air after the channel projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the first to comment on Jones' broadcast, shared an equally emotional message in response to his. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Residence Raided by NCB

In a major development in the ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai and nearby areas in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, drugs have reportedly been recovered from the residence of Bollywood film producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday. READ MORE

Kids Travel 70km on a Match-day to Play in the Laitkseh Golden Baby League in Meghalaya

In the West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, over 350 children came together to take part in the first edition of the Laitkseh Golden Baby League in the 2019-20 season while overcoming a number of hurdles, such as travelling long distances, that too in the hills. READ MORE