News18 Evening Digest: 4 Soldiers, 2 Civilians Killed in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan and Other Top Stories

Multiple Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC, 4 Security Forces Personnel Among 6 Killed

Four security forces personnel were among six persons killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In Nambla sector in Uri, three Army soldiers were killed in the Pakistani firing and a BSF sub-inspector was killed in Haji Peer sector. Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri area of Baramulla district. Officials said several persons were injured in the Pakistani aggression. READ MORE

Supreme Court Modifies Telangana High Court Order, Allows Green Crackers for 2 Hours on Diwali

The Supreme Court on Friday modified an order of the Telangana High Court that had banned the sale and use of firecrackers in the state. The apex court has granted partial relief to the Telangana Fire Works Dealers Association (TFWDA) allowing the sale and bursting of green crackers for two hours during Diwali. READ MORE

CPM Kerala Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Steps Down Amid Drug, Sexual Abuse Cases Involving Sons

Days after the arrest of his son Bineesh in an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru, senior CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday stepped aside from the post of party secretary in Kerala. According to a statement issued by the party secretariat, Balakrishnan, who is also a politburo member, has sought leave for ongoing cancer treatment. Balakrishnan’s sons Bineesh and Binoy have recently found themselves fighting allegations ranging from sexual abuse to financial frauds to drug peddling. READ MORE

'Don't Intend to Retract or Apologise for Tweets': Kunal Kamra on Contempt Proceedings Against Him

Stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra on Friday refused to retract his controversial tweets against the Supreme Court or apologise for them, saying he believes they speak for themselves. Kamra's statement comes a day after Attorney General K K Venugopal consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against him for a series of tweets following the apex court giving interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. READ MORE

Arjun Rampal Appears Before NCB for Questioning, Actor's Friend Paul Giyard Arrested

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday in connection with a drug case, while his friend Paul Giyard, a foreign national, has been arrested. The development comes after Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades was questioned by NCB officials for two consecutive days. The actor-model’s residence was searched this week following which gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets were seized. READ MORE

Amazon Not Shareholder, No Say in Company Affairs: Future Retail Tells Delhi HC

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has told the Delhi High Court that Amazon was not its shareholder and has no say in its affairs and the interim order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) was of no value. The Future Group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract. READ MORE

Elon Musk Calls Covid-19 Test 'Bogus' After Testing Positive and Negative on Same Day, Gets Slammed

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he tested positive for Covid-19 and then negative on the same day. "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," tweeted Musk, who is known for his cavalier attitude towards the disease. His tweet didn't sit well with Twitterati who called the post "irresponsible" and said he was "feeding" to the conspiracy theorists. READ MORE