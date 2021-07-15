News18 Evening Digest: 450 Intern Doctors in Gujarat Go On Strike and Other Top Stories

4 Tourists From Punjab Arrested In Manali For Brandishing Swords, Attacking Local

Police arrested four people belonging to Punjab after they allegedly attacked a local in Manali and were also allegedly brandishing swords. Tourists have been flocking the hill towns of Himachal Pradesh after the government eased the lockdown rules. The four tourists have been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 506 and 25 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are investigating this matter under the Arms Act. READ MORE

Gujarat: 450 Intern Doctors Go On Strike Over Non-payment of Covid Allowance

At least 450 intern doctors of three civil hospitals attached to medical colleges run by a Gujarat government-controlled entity went on an indefinite strike on Thursday, claiming that they had not been paid the “Covid allowance" promised by the government. The agitating intern doctors belong to medical colleges run by the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) in Sola area of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Valsad. READ MORE

Vegetable Supplier, Soldier Held for Selling Indian Defence Secrets to ISI, Officials Say

Habibur Rahman, whom the Delhi police arrested on Tuesday from Pokhran in Rajasthan, had travelled to Sindh in Pakistan where he was recruited by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to share confidential documents related to India’s defence establishments, officials say. He had then approached Army personnel Nayak Paramjeet, who too was earlier posted in Pokhran where Rahman worked as a vegetable supplier. Both were being paid by the ISI through hawala channels, the Delhi police has found. READ MORE

Taapsee Pannu Launches Production House, Take a Look at Other Bollywood Stars Turned Producers

Many actors who have made a name in the film industry often expand their creative arena by opening up a production house. Joining the league of such actors is Taapsee Pannu, who on Thursday announced the launch of her own production house. The 33-year-old actress collaborated with content creator Pranjal Khandhdiya to launch the production house which she says will aim at empowering actors with no film background. READ MORE

Future at Fingertips: This Dubai Salon is Turning Nails into Data Storage Devices

In the past one-and-a-half years, people have experienced a surge in the adoption of online services. Online transactions have become all the more important with Covid-19 induced lockdown. Gadgets are an inseparable part of our life but even then some tech innovations still keep shocking people. One such innovation is seen in a Dubai-based salon that is turning its clients’ fingernails into compact, secret data storage devices. READ MORE

We’re in Early Stages of 3rd Covid Wave, Virus Continues to Evolve, Says WHO Chief

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said the world is facing the “early stages" of COVID-19 third wave as the virus continues to evolve leading to more transmissible variants. “Unfortunately, we are now in the early stages of a third wave. The Delta variant is now in more than 111 countries and we expect it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide if it isn’t already," the WHO chief said. READ MORE

First Photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Second Son Jeh Revealed from Her Book on Pregnancy

A fan page of Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first photo of her son Jeh, the actress’ second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple has so far not officially shared any photo of their second son, who was born on February 21, 2021. Kareena had earlier shared a photo of her older son Taimur holding the newborn in his arms. READ MORE

