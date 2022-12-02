News18 Evening Digest: 5% Lower Turnout in Gujarat Polls Phase-1 and Other Stories

5% Lower Turnout in Gujarat Polls Ph-1: Weary Voters, Weekday Polling May Be Reasons; What’s The Upshot?

The final poll percentage of phase 1 stands at around 63 per cent, down from over 68 per cent in 2017 and over 72 per cent in 2012. Many factors are being attributed to this — from an apparent lack of enthusiasm amongst Gujarati voters in these elections to the polling being on a weekday, though it was a public holiday. READ MORE

Ex-Cong Leaders Amarinder, Jakhar Inducted into BJP National Executive, Shergill Named Spokesperson

Former Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik, former Congress leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, ex-Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia have been made special invitees to the national executive. READ MORE

None of Its Business, Says US Charge d’Affaires on Beijing’s Objections to India-US Military Exercise

China has “no business” objecting to joint Indo-US military exercise near the Line of Actual Control in Uttarakhand’s Auli, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy Elizabeth Jones said during an interview to a select group of editors. READ MORE

Paresh Rawal Apologises for ‘Cook Fish for Bengalis’ Remark; Mahua Says ‘Have Brains like Bengalis’

The actor, while campaigning in Valsad, Gujarat on Tuesday had said that inflation prices could be bought down but what about “Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis" living next door. READ MORE

Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh Promises ‘4 Times Fun’; Deepika Padukone Steals The Show

Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year. While everyone has been waiting for it eagerly, the actor has released the trailer of his upcoming film. On Friday, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handles and dropped the trailer, raising excitement among all for the film. “WELCOME TO ROHIT SHETTY’S COMEDY-VERSE!!!" he wrote. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki Cars in India to Get Costlier, Price Hike from January 2023

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Friday it planned to increase the price of its vehicles in January, prompted by continued cost pressure due to inflation and recent regulatory requirements. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here