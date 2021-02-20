News18 Evening Digest: 5 States See Upsurge in New Covid-19 Cases, Rajinikanth Meets Kamal Haasan Ahead of TN Polls & Other Top Stories

After Maharashtra, Punjab Sees Sudden Spike in Daily Covid-19 Cases, 5 States Cause of Concern for Centre

Five states- Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases, the Centre said on Saturday adding that the surge comes after cases had begun to dip during November and December. Only two states, Maharashtra and Kerala, account for 75.87 per cent of total number of active COVID-19 cases while 78 percent of the new deaths were reported only in 5 states, the ministry added. READ MORE

Rajinikanth to Extend Support to Kamal Haasan's MNM? Superstars Meet Amid Rumours Ahead of TN Polls

Tamil superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam supremo Kamal Haasan held talks with Rajinikanth on Saturday for over 30 minutes, amid speculation over extension of political support ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due in April this year. Haasan’s three-year-old MNM party will organise an inaugural function on Sunday. Haasan has announced a full-fledged election campaign and earlier said that he would seek the Thalaiva’s support. READ MORE

Manipur Anganwadi Worker Dies a Week After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine

A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has died a week after receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Saturday. W Sundari Devi of Kumbi Terakha area in Bishunpur district had received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12 at Kumbhi primary health centre (PHC), they said. READ MORE

Police Shooting at Myanmar Anti-coup Protest Turns Violent, At Least 5 People Injured

A police raid on a shipyard in Myanmar's second-largest city turned violent Saturday when authorities fired rubber bullets at protesters gathering to stop arrests, according to AFP reporters on the ground. Five people were injured with rubber-bullet wounds, a photographer at the scene reported. READ MORE

'Strawberry Biryani' is the Latest Bizarre Combo That Every Desi Wants to Unsee

The Internet can be a bizarre place. Each day, netizens stumble upon weird or surprising content on social media. The strange food mixes trend is high on demand and social media users cannot get enough of it. This trend basically has two different food items combined, making everyone cringe in one go. The latest food combo that has joined the bandwagon is Biryani with strawberries aka ‘Strawbiryani.’ READ MORE

Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to Win 4th Grand Slam

Japan's Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets in the Australian Open final to win her fourth major title on Saturday. Osaka edged a tight first set and broke the American twice in the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena. READ MORE