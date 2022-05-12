News18 Evening Digest: 73% Punjab MLAs Who Are Debutants to Be Taught Assembly Functioning and Other stories

Learning The Ropes: 73% Punjab MLAs Who Are Debutants to Be Taught Assembly Functioning

With almost 73 per cent of the new legislators in Punjab assembly being first-time entrants, the Vidhan Sabha has planned a special training exercise for them to ensure exposure to the nuances of the House’s functioning. READ MORE

Sri Lanka Crisis Updates: UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to be Sworn-in as New PM Shortly, Say Reports

Sri Lanka Crisis Updates: UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe may be sworn in as Prime Minister, likely today, according to reports. Sources from within the UNP confirmed to News Cutter that Wickremesinghe will be sworn in and that it is highly likely that the ceremony will take place today. The report further said discussions on the decision were on. READ MORE

Taj Mahal’s 22 Rooms Won’t be Opened As Allahabad HC Junks Plea, Says ‘Issue is for Historians to Study’

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking it to issue directives to open 22 rooms inside the world’s wonder — Taj Mahal in Agra – to find if Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there. READ MORE

Rupee At Fresh All-Time Low: FPI Outflows, Costlier Oil Take Toll; Know Who Stand To Gain

Continuing its falling streak, the rupee on Thursday declined 38 paise to its all-time low of 77.63 against the US dollar during the trade, due to persistent foreign fund outflows, surging crude oil prices and general dollar strength. In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 77.25 against the US currency. However, even though the rupee is weakening, experts say there are equity investors who stand to gain from the fall. READ MORE

Masaba Gupta Has No ‘Guts’ to Have a Baby Out of Wedlock: ‘Don’t Want to Put a Child in That Space’

Dismissing the thoughts that Masaba Masaba was just one-off gigs for her, quirky fashion designer Masaba Gupta has geared up for her next web series Modern Love Mumbai, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 13. Ahead of the release, the designer-turned-actress in a conversation with The Indian Express opened up about what being modern really means to her and how her actor mother Neena Gupta was termed as modern. The 33-year old actress revealed that she doesn’t “have the guts to have a baby out of the wedlock”. READ MORE

TRP Race: ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’ Wins As Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa Tops Again

TRP report for week 18 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. This comes amid Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding plot in the show. Rajan Shahi’s show is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third spot of the list is again Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the fourth and fifth positions are Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein respectively. READ MORE

