News18 Evening Digest: 800 Acres of Aarey Land Declared Forest, Harsh Vardhan’s Appeal Against Festive Gatherings and Other Top Stories

'No God Says Congregate in Large Numbers to Prove Your Faith': Harsh Vardhan's Advice Ahead of Festive Season

In an attempt to underscore the point about the possibility of a post-festive surge, the government has once again warned that all the achievements vis-a-vis keeping Covid-19 under control may come undone if we allow prevention fatigue to set in. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in his fifth episode of Sunday Samvaad, said: “No God or religion demands of us to celebrate a festival ostentatiously and congregate in huge numbers to prove our faith. Concerns are that despite a detailed festivals SoP being issued by the central government, there could be lapses that would lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases.” READ MORE

800 Acres of Mumbai's Aarey Land Declared Forest, CM Thackeray Shifts Metro Car Shed Project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed and said the project will now come up at Kanjurmarg here. In a webcast, Thackeray said the project will be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. "The land will be available at zero rate,” he said. He said the building which has come up in Aarey forest will be utilised for some other public purpose. "About Rs 100 crore expenditure was incurred for the purpose and it won’t go waste,” he said. Thackeray said the government had earlier declared 600 acre of Aarey land as forest but now it has been revised to 800 acre READ MORE

17 Years After Kalpana Chawla's Death, Her Father Opens Up About Her Dream

On February 1, 2003, as the world waited for the return of the Space Shuttle Columbia flight STS-107, it disintegrated over Texas during its re-entry into the earth's atmosphere. The disaster killed a seven-member crew including Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to have been to space. Seventeen years later, her father, Banarasi Lal Chawla, says that Kalpana had one dream only - that no child, especially girls, should ever be deprived of education. READ MORE

Scam 1992 Review: The Harshad Mehta Story is a Salute to Bombay's Indomitable Spirit

The Harshad Mehta Story traverses highs and lows in the life of a promising entrepreneur who would later introduce the word scam to the public of India. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the 10-part series is slow paced at 50-minutes per episode run and takes its time to grow on you. But the innumerable dramatic turns, like the ones encountered by investors in stock market on daily basis, are thoroughly enjoyable and make the series a riveting yet eye-opening watch. READ MORE

Nepal's Tourism Minister, Who Once Declared Country Covid-free, Tests Positive

Nepal's tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai has tested positive for the COVID-19, he announced on social media, nearly eight months after declaring the country free from the deadly coronavirus to boost tourist arrivals. Bhattarai, 54, who also holds the culture and aviation portfolios, has become the first minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to contract the contagion which has so far infected over 100,000 people in the Himalayan nation. READ MORE

We Can Be Anything and Can Do Anything; Women Have Been Breaking Those Glass Ceilings: Manasi Joshi

The accolades keep coming for Manasi Joshi. India's para-badminton star was named as one of the 'Next Generation Leaders' by the Time magazine earlier this week, and today on the occasion of the International Day of Girl Child, the 31-year-old becomes the first Indian para-athlete to have a doll modelled to her likeness as part of the Barbie SHEROES family. "Sports helped me break stereotypes, I now want to use that experience to be an enabler for others," Joshi had told the TIME magazine and now having a doll modelled after her, she feels representation is also key as it can have a positive impact on young children, especially young girls. READ MORE