News18 Evening Digest: 90-year-old British Woman Gets Pfizer Vaccine Outside Trial, Farmers Continue to Protest and Other Stories

90-year-old British Grandmother is First in World to Get Pfizer Vaccine Outside Trial

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its rapid clinical approval. An early riser, Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91.

'Make Our Food Growers' Struggle Successful': Rahul Gandhi Urges People to Support Bharat Bandh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer leaders and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop "stealing" from farmers. Gandhi and the Congress party are supporting the farmers' agitation and they have demanded a repeal of the three farm laws.

Indian-origin Global Health Expert Anil Soni Appointed First CEO of The WHO Foundation

Indian-origin global health expert Anil Soni has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer of the newly launched The WHO Foundation, which works alongside the World Health Organization to address most pressing health challenges across the world. Soni will assume his role as The WHO Foundation's inaugural Chief Executive Officer on January 1 next year.

At 8,848.86 Metre, Mount Everest is Higher That What We Thought, Say Nepal and China in Joint Survey

Nepal and China on Tuesday jointly announced that the revised height of the world's highest peak Mount Everest was 8,848.86 metres, about 86 centimetres more than the previous measurement done by India in 1954. The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in it due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

US Supreme Court Upholds Policy Allowing Transgender Students Use Toilet Matching Their Identity

The US Supreme Court on Monday upheld a policy in Oregon public schools that allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity. The nation's highest court, which has six conservative justices out of nine, did not explain why it declined to hear the arguments of the parents contesting the policy, particularly on the grounds of religious arguments or the right to privacy.

'Tweeting from Maldives?': AAP Takes Dig at Gautam Gambhir for Mocking Kejriwal's House Arrest

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday mocked Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM was allegedly put under 'house arrest' for visiting protesting farmers at the Singhu border and pledging support to them.

India vs Australia: Fans show 'We Miss You Dhoni' Placard, Virat Kohli’s Response Goes Viral

MS Dhoni's fandom knows no boundaries. Even though the World Cup-winning skipper announced his retirement from international cricket this year, his devoted fans are leaving no stone unturned to make his presence felt in Australia. Team India are currently in the Australian land playing the limited-overs series. Not just his fans, Dhoni's former teammates and the current India captain Virat Kohli misses MSD in action.