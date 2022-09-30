News18 Evening Digest: A Loyalist Who Never Crossed 'Lakshman Rekha'; Gandhis' Blessing is Kharge's Edge Over Tharoor and Other Stories

A Loyalist Who Never Crossed ‘Lakshman Rekha’: Gandhis’ Blessing is Kharge’s Edge Over Tharoor

In a late but the most potent entry in the contest so far, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge filed the nomination to run for Congress president on Friday, setting up a clash of the titans against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. READ MORE

Coming Soon: Barcodes, QR Codes on 300 Top Selling Medicines to Pull the Plug on Fake Drugs in Market

The Centre may soon ask drugmakers to print or affix bar codes or QR codes on the packets of medicines to help find out and trace genuine drug products, News18.com has learnt. READ MORE

Opinion | Yet Another Storm in A Teacup: How The Hijab Row in India Is A Manufactured Controversy

“Tell the believing men to reduce [some] of their vision and guard their private parts. That is purer for them. Indeed, Allah is Acquainted with what they do.” READ MORE

‘There Will No Longer Be a Nord Stream 2’: Fingers Pointed Towards Biden after Gas Pipeline Blasts

Following the damage to Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe, there have been speculations regarding who would benefit from such an act. No party has cast blame on another but NATO called the leaks an act of sabotage without directly blaming Russia and vowed retaliation. READ MORE

RBI MPC Repo Rate Hike: How Will It Impact Your Home Loan EMIs? Check Here

After the RBI has increased the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9 per cent, customers are going to see a rise in their loan EMIs further, including personal loans, home loans, and car loans. This is the fourth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June and August. In all, RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 1.90 per cent since May this year. READ MORE

‘I’ll Knock the Doors Down Again’: Mystery Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Eyes ‘Good Comeback’ to Team India

Team India’s story in the T20 World Cup 2021 majorly revolved around team selection, especially that of spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal’s exclusion became the biggest talking point and so was Ashwin’s return to the white-ball set-up after 7 years. But there was one more name who had left the fans and experts divided – mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. READ MORE

Mouni Roy Calls Working with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra ‘Out-Of-Body’ Experience: ‘He’s Just the Best’

Mouni Roy surprised everyone with her menacing portrayal of the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. The actress garnered praises from critics and audiences alike as she shone through brightly in the fantasy-action-adventure film. Not only that, she got the opportunity to share the screen space with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan for which the Naagin star had shot for 6-7 days out of his 9-10 day schedule for his cameo. Mouni deemed the whole experience as ‘magical’. READ MORE

