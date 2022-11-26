News18 Evening Digest: AAP Has Most Candidates With Criminal Cases in MCD Polls, BJP Has Most Crorepatis & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 evening digest, we are giving our audience an insight into the candidates selected by top political parties for Delhi Municipal Polls. While AAP has most candidates with criminal cases against their name, BJP has the richest ticket holders. In other news, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after a long battle at the age of 77.

MCD Elections: AAP Has Named Most Candidates With Criminal Cases, BJP Has Most Crorepatis

At least 18% of Aam Aadmi Party candidates contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, 2022 are facing criminal cases, the highest among major political parties, while the ruling BJP has the most crorepatis, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said. READ MORE

Vikram Gokhale Passes Away: Anumati to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, List Of Late Actor’s Memorable Films

In a sad turn of events, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday (November 26). The veteran actor was put on a ventilator after suffering from multiorgan failure. He was hospitalized at Pune’s Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for some time and now has succumbed to it. He was 77 and was seen in many popular Bollywood films. READ MORE

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab May Have Anticipated Polygraph Test Questions, Rehearsed How to Answer

Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the murder case of live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, may have anticipated the questions and rehearsed how to answer the experts during the polygraph test at Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, claimed an investigator. READ MORE

Samantha Fans React to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s Viral Pic, Say ‘Karma Will Hit Hard’

Rumours are rife that Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is dating Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, announced their separation last year. READ MORE

India’s Forex Reserves Increase for 2nd Consecutive Week; Jumps $2.54 Billion To $547.25 Billion

Rising for the second consecutive week, India’s forex reserves have increased $2.54 billion to $547.25 billion during the week ended November 18. In the previous week ended November 11, the reserves posted their steepest accretion since August 2021 and soared by $14.72 billion. READ MORE

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Opens Up On His Injury, Promises To Return Soon

Brazil kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2022 journey with a convincing win against Serbia on Friday. There was one niggling point for the five-time World Cup winners at the end of the game and it was their star striker Neymar’s injury. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has now opened up on his fitness and vowed to make a comeback in the FIFA World Cup as soon as possible. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here