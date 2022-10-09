News18 Evening Digest: AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns Days After Furore Over Attending ‘Conversion’ Event and Other Stories

AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns Days After Furore Over Attending ‘Conversion’ Event

Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from the cabinet on Sunday, days after his “controversial” remarks at a Buddhist event that he attended on October 5. At the event in Delhi, 10,000 people embraced Buddhism. The AAP minister clarified that he had not hurt anyone’s sentiments, and there was no pressure from his party regarding his decision. READ MORE

Amit Shah’s Power-Packed Assam Visit: Biggest BJP HQ in N-E to Drug Fight, Wetlands | Key Takeaways

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day Assam visit, starting October 7, was a power-packed one — from inaugurating the biggest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters of the North-East (N-E) in Guwahati, addressing karyakartas, discussion on tackling flood, attracting more private investment, to building dams and maintaining natural reservoirs. READ MORE

In Dry Bihar, ‘High’ VIPs to be Kept in Special Cells With Comfy Sofa, AC, Trained Dog ‘For Safety’

Swanky two beds, air conditioners, comfortable sofa and table are centre of attraction of new “VIP cells” constructed in Bihar’s Samastipur to keep VIP persons caught intoxicated in public. In a first of its kind, the Excise Department of dry state Bihar has constructed these “VIP cells” to keep VIP persons for 24 hours. READ MORE

Odisha Honey-trap Case: Police Move RBI for Accused’s Bank Details, Find 64 Photos of Bigwigs from Email

In a new twist in Odisha’s high-profile honey-trap case, police have found as many as 64 photos from accused Archana Nag’s email, wherein some influential people of the state including some veteran political leaders were seen in a compromising position with her. Archana Nag was arrested from Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening on the charge of allegedly honey-trapping and blackmailing several prominent personalities to dupe money from them. READ MORE

PPF Interest Rate for October-December 2022 Quarter Remains Unchanged; Check Details

The government has marginally increased the interest rates for five of the 12 small savings schemes for the October-December quarter of 2022. According to the circular issued by the Finance Ministry on September 29 the interest rates for five small savings instruments have been increased between 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent. However, the government kept the interest rate for the Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme unchanged. READ MORE

Mihir Ahuja: OTT Has Given More Opportunities to Actors, Directors, Writers | Exclusive

The second season of the much-loved OTT bachelor drama ‘Feels Like Home’ is here. This time, the show highlights the lad’s emotional journeys and their vulnerable sides as they learn to be adults, deal with their emotions and try to find themselves while maintaining their most significant friendships and relationships. Feels Like Home Season 2 features Anshuman Malhotra, Mihir Ahuja, Preet Kammani and Vishnu Kaushal in the lead alongside Himika Bose and Inayat Sood. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here