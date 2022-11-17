News18 Evening Digest: Accused in Delhi Murder Case, Aaftab Poonawala, Agrees to Take Narco Test and Other Stories

Aaftab Poonawala Agrees to Take Narco Test; Court Remands Him to 5 More Days of Police Custody, Rahul Gandhi Shows Proof to Back Remarks on Savarkar and other news only on Evening Digest.

Delhi Murder Case: Aaftab Poonawala Agrees to Take Narco Test; Court Remands Him to 5 More Days of Police Custody

Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case Updates: Food blogger Aaftab Poonawala, who is being probed for murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May, was called in for questioning in October — four months after the murder — but managed to avoid suspicion by “offering all help in tracing Walkar". It was a trap by Vasai police that opened that details of the grisly murder during a “long drinking session". READ MORE

‘He Helped British…’: Rahul Gandhi Shows Proof to Back Remarks on Savarkar | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stood firm on his remarks on VD Savarkar that the Hindutva ideologue “wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension’ and that he did so because of fear". Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, “I am very clear he helped the British". READ MORE

When Online Love Goes Wrong: As Aaftab’s ‘Bumble Case’ Scares, How to Stay Safe on Dating Apps | Explained

Dating application Bumble said it was “devastated" to learn of the murder of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. According to reports, the 28-year-old accused and the victim met on the dating platform and have been in a relationship since 2018. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om Re-Releases; Here’s Where You Can Watch It

Debuts are anyway special but for Deepika Padukone, it was way too special because she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan when she made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. 15 Years after, the film has now been re-released in theatres on Thursday, November 17. READ MORE

Delhi Court Denies Bail to AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

The AAP minister had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer. Jain is the minister of Health, Home, Power and PWD, among other departments, in the AAP-led Delhi government. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig To Get Evicted from Salman Khan’s Show This Weekend? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 is currently one of the most controversial reality shows on the internet in India. The contestants and producers of the show are working hard to make this season as exciting as possible. Every week, one of the housemates is required to leave the show depending on their popularity and the number of votes garnered by the viewers. Due to receiving the least votes among the other nominees, Gori Nagori was the latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 last week. This week’s four nominees are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here