News18 Evening Digest: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away, PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute to Gandhi in Italy & Other Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE | Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: All Shows of Brother Shiva Rajkumar’s Film Bhajarangi 2 Cancelled

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday. The actor was reportedly working out in his gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to a hospital immediately. Puneeth was later admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit until the devastating news came forth. He was 46.

PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Italy, Meets Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi in Rome during his visit to attend the 16th G-20 Summit. He also greeted and interacted with members of the Indian community that had gathered in the area. The prime minister was welcomed with chants in Sanksrit and slogans of “Modi, Modi!" during his interaction with the Indian community in Italy.

Mumbai Bus Accident: BEST Driver Succumbs to Injuries; Three Others Critical

A driver for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, who was injured in an accident with a dumper truck, died here on Friday, a civic official said. Eight persons were injured, five of them seriously, on Wednesday when a BEST bus rammed into a dumper truck in Khodadad area of Dadar in central Mumbai.

EPF Interest Rate of 8.5% for FY21 Approved by Fin Min; 6 Crore to Get Money by Diwali

The finance ministry has approved 8.5 per cent interest rate on provident fund deposits for the year 2020-21. This decision will bring some cheer to over 6 crore beneficiaries of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPFO) ahead of Diwali. The retirement body will soon start crediting it into the beneficiary account.

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani Donated Rs 252 crore in FY21

Hurun India and EdelGive has recently released the 8th annual EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. The rankings, which are released every year, charts the most generous individuals in the country. This year, the Nilekani family of Infosys maintained its track record, with co-founder Nandan Nilekani donating Rs 183 crore to social thinking in Financial Year 2021, ranking fifth on the list. Apart from him, Rohini Nilekani, Chris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal — all from the Infosys Group — donated Rs 69 crore, Rs 50 crore and Rs 35 crore respectively. Billionaires Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani had in 2017 signed the ‘Giving Pledge’, a network of the wealthiest individuals committing their wealth to philanthropy.

Why is There BBQ Sauce on Mark Zuckerberg’s Bookshelf? Internet Wants to Know

Facebook has just had a major rebrand- it’s Meta now. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement has ushered in a slew of speculations on social media, but trust the Internet to latch onto the obscurest of details. In the video shared by Zuckerberg where he explains the decision and how Meta will be bringing in a metaverse, eagle-eyed social media users spotted a bottle of Barbecue sauce sitting on his bookshelf, presumably acting as a bookend. Social media users think it’s an absurd thing to have as a bookend, and lowkey trolled Zuckerberg over it. The original tweet, that at the time of writing this article has over 7,000 likes and almost 700 retweets, shared a screenshot of the item in question and wrote, “Books never read. Barbecue sauce not tasted. A dog never petted. Delete Facebook. 0/10 #MarkZuckerberg (sic)". Internet sleuths went as far as to identify the bottle as that of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, and they just wanted a few answers from Zuckerberg.

Myanmar Junta Sentences Suu Kyi Aide to 20 Years for Treason: Lawyer

Myanmar’s military junta sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison for treason on Friday, his lawyer said. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 1 coup, with nationwide protests and more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.