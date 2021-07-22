News18 Evening Digest: Actor Sachiin Joshi Wins Case Against Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold & Other Top Stories

PLI Scheme Worth Rs 6,322 Cr Approved for Specialty Steel by Cabinet, Ladakh Gets a Central University

Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme worth Rs 6,322 crore for speciality steel production for five years. The duration of the scheme will be five years, from 2023-24 to 2027-28. It is expected that an investment of Rs 39,625 crore investment will be made in specialty steel production. Under this scheme, there will also be a cap of Rs 200 crore for each company. READ MORE

Portion of Nainital’s Raj Bhavan Road Collapses After Heavy Rain

Aportion, around 20 metres, of Nainital’s busy Raj Bhavan Road collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy rains in Uttarakhand for the last few days. About a dozen shops in Palika Bazaar, which is located at the Raj Bhavan Marg, were destroyed due to the landslide. Raj Bhavan is one of the main roads of the hill city and the monsoon saw heavy damage in the area. READ MORE

Actor Sachiin Joshi Wins Case Against Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold

In a long-standing court battle with Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold, actor Sachiin Joshi has won. The court directed that Satyug Gold hands over the possession of 1 kg gold as well as pay Joshi a sum of Rs. 3,00,000 as cost towards legal proceedings to Joshi. READ MORE

Jennifer Winget Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says ‘Down But Not Out’

Actress Jennifer Winget on Thursday took to Instagram to inform that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is asymptomatic and currently in quarantine at home. READ MORE

India in England 2021: Washington Sundar Out of Tour With Finger Injury

It’s still a couple of weeks for the England Test series to start but Indian camp has already lost three of its players with allrounder Washington Sundar latest to be ruled out of the entire tour due to an injury. Before Sundar, India opener Shubman Gill and reserve pacer Avesh Khan have picked tour-ending injuries themselves. READ MORE

