News18 Evening Digest: Gang-rape Horror in Lucknow amid Hathras Outrage and Other Top Stories

After Hathras and Balrampur Horrors, Dalit Woman Allegedly Gang-raped in Lucknow; 2 Arrested

Amid mounting anger against the rapes in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and Balrampur, another incident of gang-rape was reported from Lucknow on Friday. However, the incident took place in August and a police complaint was filed now after outrage over the Hathras gang-rape. The accused, identified as Vipin, had allegedly called a meeting on August 22 on the pretext of getting the woman a job. When she reached the accused's house, she saw three to four more men there as well, including one Shakeel. READ MORE

Congress to Contest on 68 Seats, Left Parties on 29 in Grand Alliance with RJD for Bihar Polls: Sources

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, sources said on Friday. The Congress will contest on 68 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, sources told News18. Currently, the party has more than two dozen MLAs in the state assembly. Earlier on Friday, the Congress had issued an ultimatum to the RJD. Bihar in-charge of the party Shaktisinh Gohil said that the Congress is prepared for any eventuality and can also contest the elections on its own. READ MORE

Villagers in Assam Declare Woman a ‘Witch’, Behead Her and a School Teacher Who Protested the Killing

Residents of a village in Assam killed two people, including a school teacher, in a suspected case of witch-hunting. The deceased included a 50-year-old widow who the villagers claimed was a "witch" and responsible for another woman's death in the area. The other victim, a 28-year-old man who protested and criticised the mob for their superstitious belief, was also beheaded along with the widow. READ MORE

For 3rd Time in US History, a Vice-President Could Temporarily Assume Control if Trump Becomes Incapacitated

Like two US presidents before him, Donald Trump could temporarily hand over power to his vice president should he become incapacitated, for example while undergoing a medical procedure as treatment for the coronavirus. Under Section 3 of the US Constitution's 25th Amendment, adopted in 1967 following the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy, Trump could declare in writing his inability to discharge his duties. Vice President Mike Pence would become acting president, although Trump would remain in office. READ MORE

Shane Warne Suggests Changes to T20 Cricket, Asks Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Pietersen to Weigh In

Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne on Friday proposed changes to the T20 format so as to enable a more even contest. Warne wrote on Twitter, "I would improve T/20 cricket by 1 Boundaries as big as poss at each venue & on small grounds keep grass on the outfield long 2 Bowlers a max of 5 overs not four 3 Pitch must = day 4 test match pitch & not be a flat rd As we all want a contest between bat & ball not just 6's." A few hours later he also brought Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Pietersen and Mike Atherton among others into the conversation. READ MORE

Tired of Having No Luck on Dating Apps for Ten Years, UK Man Puts Himself up for Sale on Facebook

Finding love is hard, especially in the age of dating apps and online dating. While social media and the internet may have made love easier to find for some, a UK man seems to have had no luck with dating apps for ten long years. Not one to give up, the 30-year-old man from Northamptonshire did one better after he recently put out an advertisement on Facebook, putting himself up for sale! READ MORE

Mahindra Thar SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.80 Lakh, City-Based LX Trim at Rs 12.49 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the much-awaited second-gen Thar in India at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The off-road focussed AX trim kicks things off at the aforementioned price. Meanwhile, the city-oriented LX trim with more comfort features comes in at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In its latest avatar, the Mahindra Thar is now BS-VI emission norm compliant and comes with two engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. READ MORE