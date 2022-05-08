News18 Evening Digest: After Loudspeaker Row, MNS, Shiv Sena Feud Over Ayodhya Visit and Other Stories

After Loudspeaker Row, MNS, Shiv Sena Feud Over Ayodhya Visit; Posters Put Up Warning About ‘Fake’ People

After the loudspeaker controversy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena have now locked horns over destination Ayodhya. After MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced his June 5 visit to Ayodhya, Maharashtra’s tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said at a press conference that he along with Shiv Sena workers will be reaching the temple town next month. READ MORE

Tajinder Bagga to CNN-News18: Kejriwal Thinks He’s Bigger Than Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Took Action As He was Afraid, Couldn’t Sleep at Night

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal considers himself bigger than Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, while speaking to CNN-News18 exclusively, hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave him reprieve from arrest till May 10. READ MORE

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Maharashtra to Challenge Bail Granted to Rana Couple for Flouting Norms

In fresh trouble for Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested in the Hanuman Chalisa row, the Maharashtra government will be challenging the bail granted to the couple. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said the state government will move court for the cancellation of bail granted to the Ranas. READ MORE

Cyclone Asani Updates: Rain in Andaman as Depression Turns into Cyclonic Storm; Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on Alert

Heavy rainfall lashed the Andaman and Nicobar islands as the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone on Sunday, packing wind speed of more than 75 kmph, and is expected to get stronger, the weather office said. However, it is expected to fizzle out next week without making a landfall. READ MORE

Thai Man Lived With Wife’s Corpse for 21 Yrs. He’s Not ‘Alone’ & It Makes Us Think of Humans’ Ties With the Dead

A Thailand man recently ‘bid adieu’ to his dead wife’s body by cremating her. While the action seems simple enough, complexity steps in when one comes to know that his partner had been dead for 21 years. In what is being viewed as a case of ‘eternal love’ locally, Charn Janwatchakal (72), apparently lived with his wife’s corpse for more than two decades in his home, and only decided to have his final goodbyes so he could ensure her a proper funeral before his own death. READ MORE

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Sridevi Best Mom ‘Even in Your Absence’, Shares Unseen Pic With Late Actress

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother, actress Sridevi and shared an unseen throwback picture with her. In the photo, a young Sridevi can be seen carrying a baby Janhvi in her arms and the mother-daughter duo is surrounded by other people. Along with the picture, Janhvi penned an emotional note saying that Sridevi is the best mother even in her absence. READ MORE

