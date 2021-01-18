News18 Evening Digest: After Mamata's Nandigram Surprise, Suvendu Keeps Voters Guessing and Other Top Stories

'Wait for my Rally': Hrs After Mamata's Nandigram Seat Surprise, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Keeps Voters Guessing

Hours after TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced to contest upcoming polls from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP political heavyweight from the region, kept voters in suspense. "I will inform you about my decision to contest from Nandigram during my rally," said Adhikari, who recently quit the TMC and joined the BJP.

Police to Decide on Farmers Entering Delhi, Says SC on R-Day Tractor Rally, Next Hearing on Wednesday

The Supreme Court said on Monday the entry of protesting farmers into Delhi on Republic Day has to be decided by the Delhi Police due to it being a "law and order issue". The apex court was hearing a plea seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally on January 26. "We said this last time that entry to Delhi has to be seen under Delhi police. Who should not be allowed and the number of people who can enter are all matters of law and order to be dealt with the by the police," the top court said.

There Indeed was Media Trial: Court on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Coverage

The Bombay High Court today delivered its judgement in the PIL's that were filed against media trial being held in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two-member bench, in its judgement, stated that it had come to a conclusion that there indeed was a media trial that violated the program code under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act.

'Had You Been a Man...': Congress Leader Seen Threatening Woman Officer in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot has courted controversy after he was seen threatening a woman officer in a social media clip. Gehlot is seen talking aggressively with sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur in the video. "You are a woman. Had you been a policeman I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you," he is heard saying.

BJP Leader Plans 'Joote Maro' Movement Against Amazon As Tandav Row Heats Up

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against the series 'Tandav'. On Monday, he said that he would be going to the offices of Amazon Prime Video and seek an apology as part of 'Joote Maro' movement for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

IND v AUS: Warne Questions Natarajan's No Balls, Social Media Slams Him for Alleging Spot Fixing

T Natarajan has nothing been short of sensational in this series against Australia, be it the T20Is, ODIs or Tests. But in the last Test has bowled a fair share of no balls here. This caught the attention of former leg-spinner Shane Warne, and made a comment about his habit of bowling a no-ball on the first ball of the over.