News18 Evening Digest: Agitating Farmers in Punjab to Allow Passenger Train Movement from Monday & Other Top Stories

Agitating Punjab Farmers Agree to Allow Passenger Train Movement from Monday

Different farmers' organisations in Punjab, protesting the three Central farm laws, on Saturday announced to lift their rail blockade for passenger trains from November 23. The decision to allow passenger trains in the state came after a meeting of representatives of farmer leaders with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who had invited them for talks here. "Punjab farmers to completely lift their rail blockade from Monday (November 23) to allow all goods and passenger trains, in response to impassioned appeal by the chief minister at a meeting with Kisan Unions," tweeted Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the Punjab chief minister. Before meeting the chief minister, farmers' organisations held their own meeting to deliberate the rail blockade issue.

Govt Will Decide, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Speculation on Winter Session of Parliament

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the national capital and several other states, speculation grows on whether Parliament will see a winter session this year or not. Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla said the decision is up to the government. "Session dates are decided by the government through the CCPA (Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs). We will soon know what will happen." "The Lok Sabha Secretariat is prepared. We have been holding regular meetings. I am sure the government will reach out to political parties and get their opinion on the matter," Birla added.

Trials Not Halted after Volunteer Had Adverse Reaction to Covaxin Shot, Bharat Biotech Says Illness Unrelated

A 35-year-old healthy male adult who received a shot of Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate against Covid-19 developed serious side effects and was hospitalised for a week in Nagpur, informed sources confirmed to CNN-News18. Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella has verified that the adverse event took place and it was duly reported to the CDSCO. "We can't give every adverse reaction to the press," he said at a webinar event where questions were asked about this. On July 15 during the phase 1 trials of the vaccine, a health volunteer was hospitalised with viral pneumonitis and spent a week in hospital. But it is clear there was no halt in trials even briefly when this adverse event was reported.

Wireless Set Recovered from Slain Nagrota Terrorists Points to Pak Handlers, Meds Show Lahore Markings

A wireless set, medicines made in Pakistan were found in possession of terrorists slain in an encounter in Nagrota on Thursday. The pictures of the radio set- Digital Mobile Radio manufactured by a Pakistani company called Micro Electronics showed an exchange of text messages allegedly between the terrorists and their handlers. The messages on the DMR set showed that terrorists were in constant touch with their Pakistani handlers when they infiltrated. The exchange also suggests over ground workers were present near the border to guide these terrorists to the waiting truck which was supposed to ferry them to the valley. A preliminary assessment of investigators suggested that the infiltration happened from the Sambha sector.

Done Everything Required in the Event of a Transition, Says White House Even as Trump Refuses to Budge

The Trump administration has done "everything statutorily required" to do in the event of a transition, the White House has said, asserting that a constitutional process is being played out to determine the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Incumbent US President Donald Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede the election to 78-year-old Joe Biden, a Democrat, and has filed multiple lawsuits challenging the poll results in several states. Trump, 74, has made allegations of widespread electoral fraud, without providing any evidence.

Comedian Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyya Detained by NCB After Drugs Found at Residence

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for questioning, hours after carrying out searches at their Mumbai residence in connection with the alleged drug probe. "She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai. Wankhade also confirmed that drugs were recovered from their home. The exact quantity is not yet known although according to sources, it has been recovered in small quantity. The nature too of the drugs has not yet been disclosed.

PUBG Mobile India Return May Bring in Rs 6 Crore Esports Tournament: Report

PUBG Mobile fans in India are excited about the game's return to the country after the developers announced that PUBG Mobile will come back as a specifically tailored Indian version of the game, PUBG Mobile India. Now, a report has added to the excitement as it says that the game developers may organise PUBG Mobile India tournaments with as much as Rs 6 crore prize pools. It is being reported that PUBG Mobile India will be launched before the end of this year.