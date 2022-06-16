News18 Evening Digest: Agniveers Will Have A Host of Options after Agnipath Stint, Says Govt Sources and Other Stories

Agniveers Will Have A Host of Options after Agnipath Stint, Concerns Raised Misplaced: Govt Sources

Entrepreneurship, further studies, priority in other jobs — Agniveers will have a multitude of options after completing their four-year-long stint with the armed forces, government officials said on Thursday after concerns expressed by some over the financial security of those inducted in the Agnipath scheme. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Wants ED to Defer Questioning for Mother Sonia’s Covid Treatment; Writes to Agency

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone June 17 (Friday) questioning due to the treatment of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi. Rahul, 51, appeared before the ED for three consecutive days of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers about his “personal role” in taking decisions with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian. READ MORE

LIVE: Anti-Agnipath Stir: Job Aspirants Block Road & Rail Traffic, Bogie Set on Fire in Bihar, Stone Pelting in Gurugram

From Bihar to Gurugram, protestors across India have gone violent on the second day of demanding a roll back to the new recruitment scheme which proposes to hire youth between the age bracket of 17.5 years and 21 years to take up jobs in the Indian armed forces including Navy, Army, and Air force for a tenure of four years. The new recruitment route is facing huge criticism, candidates claim that the employment is temporary and does not offer stability to the youth employed under the new scheme. READ MORE

SC Judge Justice MR Shah Suffers Heart Attack in Himachal, Being Airlifted to Delhi; Says ‘I’ll be Fine’

Supreme Court sitting judge Justice MR Shah sustained a cardiac arrest in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. According to sources, Shah is being airlifted to Delhi and will be admitted to a private hospital. READ MORE

Sippy Sidhu Murder Case of ‘Passionate Killing’, Kalyani Singh Arrested Based on Technical Evidence: CBI Sources

The arrest of Kalyani Singh, daughter of Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, in connection with the killing of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu, was based on technical evidence, CBI sources told News18. READ MORE

Sonali Bendre: Actors I had Worked With Are Still Popular While Women From That Period Are Not in the Same Zone | Exclusive

Sonali Bendre recently made her OTT debut with the web series The Broken News. This was her comeback to acting after her cancer treatment. While the show received positive reviews from both the audience and the critics, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Sonali talked about how she was nervous before the release. On being asked if she was also hesitant, Sonali agreed and added that she would not have been disappointed if people wouldn’t have liked the show. READ MORE

CNN-News18 Town Hall: On June 18, Watch Top Ministers Discuss 8 Yrs of Modi Govt on One Platform

India’s most trusted news team is all set to kick-start a one-of-its-kind event, the CNN-News18 Town Hall, from June 18, which is envisaged as a platform for policy makers, opinion leaders and prominent voices to engage in meaningful conversations. READ MORE

