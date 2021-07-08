News18 Evening Digest: Agri Minister Shobha Karandlaje Strikes Emotional Chord with Farmers; Jr Bachchan Says He Was Going to Debut Opp Dilip Kumar

‘I’m a Farmer’s Daughter’: New Agri Minister Shobha Karandlaje Strikes Emotional Chord with Protesters

I’m a farmer’s daughter and know their pain, said the new Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje as she tried to strike and emotional chord with the crop growers of the country who have been protesting against Centre’s new farm laws since last year. The leader added that the government is ready for talks, and she has been given the responsibility to work for farmers. Read More

Abnormal Hot & Cold Temperatures Kill 7 Lakh People in India Per Year: Lancet Study

Nearly 740,000 access deaths in India annually can be attributed to abnormal hot and cold temperatures related to climate change, according to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. An international team, led by researchers at Monash University in Australia, found that globally more than five million extra deaths a year can be attributed to non-optimal temperatures. Read More

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Was Going To Make His Debut Opposite Dilip Kumar

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared an emotional tribute for the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. Through his note, Abhishek also shared an intriguing anecdote from the time when he was gearing up for his debut. In a heartfelt post, Abhishek said that he almost got the chance to share the screen space with the legendary actor in a film titled Aakhri Mughal, but unfortunately it was never made. In the movie, Dilip Kumar was supposed to play the role of Abhishek’s father. Read More

China Builds Highway Bridge Around House After Owner Refused to Move

China has now built a bridge around a tiny house in Guangzhou after its ‘stubborn’ owner refused to sell the property to the government for the past 10 years. Pressed between the two wings of the motorway highway, Haizhuyong Bridge, the property is called the ‘nail house’ or ‘dingzihu’ in Mandarin. This type of house is a prime example of when the owner refuses the compensation offered by a developer to have the property demolished. Read More

Sourav Ganguly Cuts Birthday Cake; Wishes Indian Contingent Luck for Olympics

Former India captain and BCCI president is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Wishes have poured in from all across the world on this occasion, Dada himself cut a special cake at his home in Kolkata. He also spoke to the reporters. He also wished the Indian contingent all the luck which is bound for Tokyo Olympics. He added that not being able to host the T20 World Cup is regretful as the Covid situation came out of nowhere. Read More

This Kerala Tailor Duo Has Been Wearing Matching Clothes for 25 Years, Here’s Why

With retailers often mass producing clothes nowadays, chances are often two people might just end up wearing the same set of clothes, thereby ‘twinning’ unintentionally. But for Raveendran Pillai and Udayakumar of Alappuzha district of Kerala, wearing matching clothes has been a ritual of sorts for the past 25 years. Back in 1982, Udayakumar was introduced to Raveendran by the former’s elder brother Thilakan and 4 decades down the line, the duo, both tailors by profession have always worn the exact same clothes whenever they step out together, The News Mnute reported. Read More

Florida Residents Indulging in Messy Lime Pie Eating Contest Has Divided the Internet

People’s love for food sometimes gets them to participate in food competitions that allows them to eat to their heart’s content. However, a recent food eating competition in Florida, United States, has left netizens with a weird aftertaste. In a video shared by news agency Reuters, twenty-five contestants at Key West, Florida shove their faces into nine-inch pies to participate in the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship. Read More

