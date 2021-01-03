News18 Evening Digest: AIIMS Director Says Bharat Biotech Vaccine Only a Back-Up and Other Top Stories

Covaxin Only Back-Up, Compensation to be Offered in Case of Side Effects, Says AIIMS Chief Amid Concerns

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria on Sunday said India will use only Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is only a back-up in case the more infectious UK virus variant gets out of control. Both vaccines have been granted emergency use approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) but the nod to Covaxin has triggered concerns since the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is yet to complete phase III human trials. Read more

At Least 18 Killed as Crematorium Roof Collapses in Ghabziabad's Muradnagar, Rescue Ops Underway

At least 18 people have been killed and several others injured or trapped in debris after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar. A team of police and NDRF personnel are at the spot and conducting rescue operations. The roof in an area undergoing construction work reportedly collapsed when over 25 people attending a funeral were taking shelter from rain. Most of them were relatives of Ram Dhan, who was being cremated at that time. Read more

Efficacy, Price, Storage: How AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Compares With Pfizer-BioNTech

India on Sunday formally approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. The vaccine, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute, was first approved by Britain this week. Here’s all you need to know about the shot called Covishield in India. Read more

Approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Without Phase 3 Trials ‘Premature’, Say Senior Congress Leaders

Senior Congress leaders on Sunday raised concerns over India's drugs regulator granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine and asked the government to explain why mandatory protocols and verification of data has been dispensed with. India's drugs regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use. Read more

Still Time for Modi Govt to Shun Arrogance of Power and Withdraw Farm Laws: Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in a statement on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of "arrogance", asked it to shun its arrogance of power, follow the 'raj dharma', and withdraw the three "black" farm laws. "There is still time for the Modi government to come out of arrogance of power and withdraw the three new central farm laws to end the farmers agitation. This is 'raj dharma' (righteous conduct of ruler) and a real tribute to the departed souls of farmers who have died since the beginning of the protest," she said in a statement. Read more

45 More Arrested Over Attack on Hindu Temple in Northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 45 more people for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the latest arrests, the number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 100. Over 350 people have been named in the FIR after the temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district was vandalised and set on fire on Wednesday by a mob protesting against its expansion work. Read more

India vs Australia: Visitors' Request to Ease Rules Takes Ugly Turn After Queensland Minister Says, 'Don't Come'

There are clouds over the fourth and final Test between India and Australia, to be hosted at Brisbane. While the Indians have made it clear that they do not wish to go to Queensland due to strict Covid rules, on the other hand the Australian team seems to have no problem with it. A source from the Indian team had told Cricbuzz, “If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don’t want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour. Read more