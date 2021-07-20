News18 Evening Digest: AIIMS Director Suggests Plan To Reopen Schools & Other Top Stories

Gujarat: 52 BSF Jawans Test Positive for COVID-19 in Two Weeks

At least 52 jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) from a battalion of 433 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks at Palanpur in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, an official said on Tuesday. While 20 personnel were found infected till Monday, 32 more tested positive for the disease during the day, Banaskantha district epidemic officer Dr Naresh Garg said. READ MORE

Raj Kundra Sent to Police Custody Till July 23 in Porn Racket as Police Say Probe ‘Impossible’ Without Bizman

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and his business associate Ryan Thorap have been sent to police custody till July 23 by the Killa Court in Mumbai, day after the entrepreneur was arrested for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through apps. READ MORE

Rs 3,000 Cr Transferred to 42 Lakh Ineligible Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme, Centre Now Recovering Money

The Centre is recovering nearly Rs 3,000 crore which was transferred to over 42 lakh ineligible farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government has told Parliament. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the Centre transfers Rs 6,000 each year to farmers across the country in three equal instalments. The scheme however has an eligibility criteria like the farmer should not an income tax payee. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu Man Spends Rs 20,000 to Develop Electric Cycle That Can Travel 50 Km at Rs 10

What if we tell you that you could travel up to 50 km in just Rs 10, sounds too good to be true, right? The continuous rise in fuel prices has placed an extra burden on people’s pockets, however, this innovation by a 33-year-old man named S Baskaran could be a possible alternative solution to the burden of fuel price rise. Bhaskaran who belongs to Pakamedu village of Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram has designed an electric cycle that can go up to 50 km in just one unit of current, reported The New Indian Express. READ MORE

AIIMS Director Suggests Plans to Reopen Schools

Schools should reopen physical classes in areas that have fewer Covid-19 cases, says All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria. Districts should open schools in a staggered manner and bring back children on alternate days, said Dr Guleria adding that if surveillance hints at the spread of Covid-19 cases, schools can be closed immediately. READ MORE

Lockdown in Australia, Surge in Indonesia & US: How Delta Variant is Thwarting Global Fight Against Covid

Delta variant, which is highly transmissible version of the coronavirus first detected in India, continues to hamper efforts against Covid-19 as several countries including Indonesia have seen a fresh spike in cases. Other countries like Australia have extended restrictions as the variant continues to spread. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said that the Delta variant has been detected around 100 countries globally and is now the dominant variant worldwide. READ MORE

Rajasthan: Internet Services Suspended for 24 Hrs in Three Jhalawar Blocks After Violence

Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours in three blocks of Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district following arson and incidents of loot, which took place hours after a scuffle between youths from two different communities, police said. The violence took place on Monday night, hours after the youths from the Muslim and Sondhya Rajput communities scuffled over an issue. READ MORE

