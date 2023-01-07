News18 Evening Digest: Air India Pee Case Accused Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody; Joshimath Can't Sustain Increasing Pressure, Warns Expert and Other Stories

In today’s edition of our evening digest we are covering the latest developments in Air India Pee Case, where accused Shankar Mishra has been sent to 14-day Judicial Custody by a Delhi Court. We are also looking at what experts are saying about the ‘sinking’ Joshimath.

Air India Pee Case: Delhi Court Sends Shankar Mishra to 14-day Judicial Custody; Airline Takes Action Against Pilot, Cabin Crew

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday afternoon. Mishra- moved a bail plea in the court, which has been scheduled for a hearing on January 11. LATEST UPDATE

Joshimath Can No Longer Sustain Increasing Pressure, Warns Senior Geologist as Himalayan Town Sinks

Hundreds of houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath area are in the midst of collapse. The dangerous cracks in the walls of buildings and roads are widening, sending huge amounts of water gushing out. But the disaster that hit the Himalayan town has been in the making for years, and is set to get worse, say geologists. READ MORE

No More Cheers: As Air India Mess Hogs Headlines, Here’s How Too Much Alcohol Can Make You Lose Control

The shocking incident of a man urinating on a woman passenger on board an Air India flight has sparked a debate on the adequate punishment for such an act. The fact that two such incidents came to light in the same month — one on a New York-Delhi flight and another on a Paris-Delhi flight — has led to a heated discussion about serving alcohol on flights. READ MORE

Watch | ‘Stay Civil’: Drama on US Congress Floor as Republican Rogers Charges at Gaetz

The US House Speaker was selected after four days and fifteen rounds of voting on Friday night ending an impasse that the US Congress witnessed for the first time in 159 years. READ MORE

SRK’s Daughter Suhana Khan & Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda Dating? Here’s Truth

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are reportedly the newest couple on the block. As per the latest reports, a new romance is brewing between the two stars who are yet to make their Bollywood debut. READ MORE

Rishabh Pant Operated for Ligament Tear on Right Knee in Mumbai: Report

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for further treatment after surviving a horrific car accident. The 25-year-old was going to Roorkee from Delhi to surprise his family member but met with an accident after which he was first taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun. Currently, the cricketer is under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. READ MORE

7th Pay Commission: HRA Rules Updated, Employees Not Eligible For House Rent Allowance In These Cases

The Department of Expenditure, under the finance ministry, has updated the house rent allowance (HRA) rules for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission and said they will not be entitled to HRA in certain cases. READ MORE

