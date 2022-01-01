News18 Evening Digest: Akhilesh Yadav Promises 300 Units of Free Electricity if Voted to Power & Other Top Stories

If Voted to Power, 300 Units of Electricity Free for All, Power for Irrigation Free for Farmers, Says Akhilesh

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that if voted to power, all households will get 300 units of electricity for free, while farmers will get free power for irrigation. The former chief minister made this announcement on Saturday while addressing SP workers who had come to extend their New Year wishes to him at the party office in Lucknow. READ MORE

Over 600 Challans Issued for Traffic Violations on New Year’s Eve: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Over 600 people were fined by the Delhi Police on New Year’s eve for violations such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday. Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other violations, according to police. The total number of challans issued is 657, they said. READ MORE

4 Workers Killed, 8 Injured in Mishap at Tamil Nadu Fireworks Unit

Four workers were killed and eight others injured in a fire accident at a fireworks unit on Saturday at a village near here, police said. Citing preliminary information, a police official here told PTI that the accident in the premises of a fireworks manufacturing unit involved a blaze and four men were killed and eight others injured. READ MORE

Delhi Minister Orders Inquiry for Sealing of Hospital Treating Patients at Dilapidated Block

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has ordered an inquiry for vacation and sealing of Rajan Babu TB Hospital after it emerged that the building might collapse any time. AAP MLA Atishi had made a surprise visit to the north MCD-run hospital and her party live-streamed it on social media to show that patients are being treated at a dilapidated block on the premises, even as the civic body has declared it “dangerous". READ MORE

Emma Raducanu Pulls Out of Australian Open Warm-up Event in Melbourne

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week’s Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne having just come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, she said on Saturday. Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in September, had pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last month after contracting the virus. READ MORE

Jersey Actor Mrunal Thakur Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says ‘I Have Mild Symptoms’

Actress Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid rise in the Covid-19 cases across the country. The actress informed the same on her Instagram account with a note. She wrote “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone." READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.