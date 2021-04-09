News18 Evening Digest: Al Qaeda-Affiliate Terror Group's Chief Among 7 Terrorists Killed in Kashmir, US Navy Sends Warship Near Lakshadweep and Other Top Stories

Al Qaeda-Inspired Group ‘Wiped Out’, 7 Militants Including its Chief Killed in Kashmir

Security forces have “wiped out” the Al Qaeda-inspired Ansar Ghazwat-ul-hind (AGH) terror group from the Kashmir Valley, a top police official said on Friday — a remark that came after seven terrorists of the outfit, including its chief Imtiyaz Shah, were killed in two separate encounters in less than 24 hours. Read More

‘Not About One Country’: US Navy Sends Warship Close to Lakshadweep Without India’s Consent

The 7th Fleet of the US Navy says it has sent a warship 130 nautical miles (about 224 kilometres) west of India’s Lakshadweep islands to assert “navigational rights and freedoms”, a move experts describe as “unnecessary” at a time when ties between Washington and New Delhi are on the upswing. An unusual press note by the 7th Fleet Public Affairs — datelined Philippine Sea, April 7 — admitted that “India’s prior consent” was not requested, but went on to say the move by guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones was in line with “international law”. Read More

India Racing Against Time, Needs to Open Up Vaccines for Young, Mobile Workforce: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

India is witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus infections with the country now adding over 100,000 cases per day. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots. To stem the next wave, India needs to act with urgency and ramp up the pace of vaccination by expanding coverage to all age groups, especially the young and mobile workforce. Read More

How AstraZeneca’s Rare Blood Clotting Side Effect Led to a Global Covid-19 Vaccine Setback

The European Medicines Agency in its recent probe noted that there is a possible link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare blood clotting disorder. While the EU body did not place any new restrictions on using the vaccine on people of 18 years of age and over, the widely reported review has raised concerns among the tens of millions who have received at least one dose of the shot. Read More

Norway PM Fined Rs 1.75 Lakh by Cops for Breaking Covid-19 Rules to Celebrate Her Birthday

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organising a family gathering to celebrate her birthday. The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352 or Rs 1.75 lakh approx.) police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference. Read More

IPL 2021: MI vs RCB – Kohli Back As Opener, Hardik May Bat At Number 4 – Predicted XIs For Tournament Opener

Five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which gets underway in Chennai from later today. The second wave of Covid-19 is raging across India and the quarantine and bio-bubble protocols imply that not everyone will be available for the mega contest in both the units. We look at the best possible and likely XIs for the two teams under the current circumstances and situation. Read More

