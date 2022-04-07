News18 Evening Digest: All Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers Resign as CM Jagan Overhauls Team & Other Top Stories

All Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers Resign as CM Jagan Overhauls Team In Run-up to 2024 Polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolved his cabinet on Thursday following which all the 24 ministers tendered their resignations to the CM. The resignations came after a cabinet meeting held at 3 pm, with sources telling CNN-News18 that the new ministers will take oath on April 11. READ MORE

Pakistan SC Says Deputy Speaker’s Ruling Violates Article 95; Verdict Tonight

Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday noted that National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution as he said the court will issue a decision in the high-profile case today. Chief Justice Bandial, who is heading a five-member bench comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mohammad Ali Mazhar Miankhel, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhel, made the observation during the hearing on Thursday. READ MORE

Big Cities Lift Covid Curbs, But Doctors Divided Over Mask Mandate, And Can It Prevent Next Wave?

Even as Maharashtra and Delhi have made masks optional, the doctor community is divided over the new move, and some believe that masks should still be mandatory despite India seeing a big drop in Covid cases. READ MORE

Delhi Minorities Panel Issues Show-cause Notice Over Meat Ban; Mayor Says Within ‘Rights’

Days after south and east Delhi mayors called for the shutdown of meat shops during Navratri, the State Minorities Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the civic bodies seeking an explanation. “Orders like these are against the rule," Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Zakir Khan told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Tata Neu App Now Available to Use in India: All You Need to Know

The Tata Neu ‘super’ app is now available to use in India. Earlier, the app was available to download for free on Google Play and Apple App Store; however, its access was limited to Tata corporate members only. Now, regular users can use the platform, though you must ensure you’re using the latest version of the app. Users will need to provide their mobile number and the OTP to use the app. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Comments About Promoting Son Abhishek’s Dasvi, Tweets ‘Kya Kar Loge?’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father who is too excited about his son Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film Dasvi. The film premiered today on Netflix. It has been quite evident that Amitabh Bachchan has been very actively promoting his son’s latest film. From its first look to its trailer, Big B has shared a lot of promotional posts on his official social media account. Even Abhishek recently called his father the official “Public Relations Officer" of Dasvi. READ MORE

Anil Kumble Felt He was Unfairly Treated: Former COA Chief Vinod Rai Writes in His Book

Anil Kumble felt that he was treated “unfairly" and forced to resign as head coach of the Indian team but then skipper Virat Kohli opined that players were not happy with his “intimidating" style of enforcing discipline, according to former Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai. READ MORE

