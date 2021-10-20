News18 Evening Digest: Amarinder Singh Says, It’s Over With Congress and Other Top Stories

‘It’s Over With Congress’: Amarinder Slams ‘Party Interference’, Says Sidhu Elevation ‘Created Bad Blood’

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that after he left the Congress, he could have either floated a new party or join someone else, adding that he could not have sat at home as he can do a lot for Punjab. READ MORE

Priyanka Gandhi Detained En Route Agra, Women Cops on Duty Huddle to Take Selfies

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was detained after being stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway while she was on her way to Agra, to meet the kin of a man who died in police custody. Section 144 has been imposed in the area and the police have denied her entry into the city. READ MORE

Queen Accepts Medical Advice to Rest, Cancels Northern Ireland Trip

Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements" on Wednesday and Thursday. READ MORE

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi to Shakib Al Hasan; Top-10 Highest Wicket-takers

The seventh edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup kick-started on Sunday, October 17, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) with Oman hammering Papua New Guinea (PNG) by ten wickets in the first game of the Round 1. The second leg of the event – Super 12 – will kick off on Saturday, October 23, with Australia taking on South Africa in the first game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. READ MORE

Delhi HC Restrains Broadcast of ICC T20 World Cup by Rogue Websites

The Delhi High Court has restrained rogue websites from streaming the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in violation of the exclusive broadcasting rights held by Star Channels and Disney+ Hotstar. While hearing a plea by Star India Pvt Ltd, Justice Sanjeev Narula said if an ex-parte interim injunction is not granted at this stage against rogue websites, an irreparable loss will be inflicted upon the exclusive broadcaster which has a prima facie case in its favour. READ MORE

Vishal Dadlani Reveals Why He Didn’t Return to Indian Idol 12: I am Expensive as a Judge

Vishal Dadlani, who was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, in a new interview revealed why he didn’t return to the singing reality show after taking a break in May. Vishal had dropped out of judging duties back in May when the unit had shifted outside Mumbai to Daman for the shoot amid Covid lockdown restrictions. READ MORE

