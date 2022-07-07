News18 Evening Digest: Amid Buzz of Boris Johnson Quitting Today, News18 Decodes Way Ahead for Isolated PM, Possible Successor and Other Stories

Amid Buzz of Boris Johnson Quitting Today, News18 Decodes Way Ahead for Isolated PM, Possible Successor

For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the final countdown seems to have begun. Gravely wounded by the resignation of ministers who said he was not fit to govern, reports said Johnson is finally all set to resign on Thursday. The British PM narrowly survived a confidence vote last month, giving him 12 months of immunity from another one. But some lawmakers in his Conservative Party had been trying to change the party rules to shorten that immunity period. READ MORE

As Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Fuels Buzz Over Vice-President Post, A Look at the Election Process, Eligibility

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who resigned as Union minister a day ago, on Thursday sparked buzz on his future with a cryptic message that his “political and social tenure is not yet over”. READ MORE

NSE Co-Location Scam: How CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Misused Her Position to Favour Anand Subramanian

The CBI on Thursday filed a status report opposing the plea filed by former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Group Operating Officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian seeking bail in the co-location scam case. READ MORE

Women@75 | In God’s Own Country, Meet the Conquerors of Kalari, Kadal and Knowledge

Independent India turns 75 this year and no celebration would be complete without honouring the women whose work and passion takes the nation to greater heights every day. This series is News18’s salute to the women who have broken barriers to elevate India economically, socially and politically. READ MORE

LPG Cylinder Price: Cooking Gas Rates to Decline Soon? All You Need to Know

The prices of LPG saw a sharp hike over the past few months, as international crude oil prices did not seem to cool down during this period. On July 5, state-owned retailers hiked the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50 in Delhi, to make it stand at Rs 1,053 with immediate effect. Meanwhile, after the recent domestic LPG price hike, cylinders in Mumbai are now priced at Rs 1,052.50 and Rs 1,079 in Kolkata. On the other hand, Chennai residents will have to pay Rs 1,068.50 for one cylinder. READ MORE

Apple Could Bring A New Extreme Sports Version Of Apple Watch This Year: What To Expect

Apple could launch a new extreme sports version of the Apple Watch this year as per new updates shared by Bloomberg. The rumoured product from the company is likely to sport a rugged metal casing and also feature the biggest display to date on an Apple Watch. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.