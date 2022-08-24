News18 Evening Digest: Amid Buzz Over Cong Chief Post, Why Ashok Gehlot is Sonia Gandhi's Best Bet and Other Stories

Experience, Trust & 2024 Polls: Amid Buzz Over Cong Chief Post, Why Ashok Gehlot is Sonia Gandhi’s Best Bet

Will Ashok Gehlot be the saviour for an imploding Congress? The buzz of the Rajasthan chief minister leading the Grand Old Party has once gained steam ahead of the Congress’ August 28 meeting to finalise and release the schedule for the long-awaited polls to the party’s president post. While there is still some time before the meeting, the sweat behind the schedule is becoming palpable. Rahul Gandhi remains reluctant about taking over the mantle from Sonia Gandhi, who is adamant about not continuing as president. And, there is no way Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wants to be in the race. READ MORE

‘Aisa Koi Saga Nahi’, ‘Yun Hi koi Bewafa’ to ‘Dil ke Armaan’: Bihar’s War of Comebacks, Burns

One-liners, couplets, taunts – Bihar Assembly’s special session began on Wednesday on a stormy, dramatic and filmy note, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, now stripped of power, attacked the seven-party Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav-led ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’. READ MORE

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Latest: 3,700 Kg Explosives to Ravage Towers in 10 Sec on August 28

Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Once a dream house of many, the Noida twin towers built by real estate firm Supertech Ltd is all set to be demolished within a few days. Preparations have been on full swing for weeks now, and the towers — Apex and Ceyanne — are finally fully rigged with explosives. READ MORE

Jaiveer Shergill Quits Congress, Cites ‘Sycophancy’ in Letter to Sonia Gandhi

In another big blow to Congress, Jaiveer Shergill resigned from the party on Wednesday, stating that decision-making in the organisation is no longer made in the interest of the public. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Shergill — who was the party’s national spokesperson — stated, “It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country, rather it’s influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality.” READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor Apologises for ‘Phaeloed’ Joke on Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy: ‘I Love My Wife, I’m Sorry’

Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to the criticism surrounding his recent comment on wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy weight gain. The actor, who has been receiving a huge backlash online for implying that Alia has “phaeloed (spread)” after pregnancy, has apologised for his remark. READ MORE

The Glorious 38 Years of Asia Cup: A Look Back at Title Winners from 1984 to 2018

Asia Cup 2022 will kickstart from August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most awaited clash slated to take place on August 28 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma-led India will be entering the tournament as defending champions and would be eyeing to maintain their winning record. READ MORE

