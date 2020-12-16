News18 Evening Digest: Amid China Tensions, Govt May Blacklist Some Telecom Vendors and Other Top Stories

Amid China Tensions, Govt May Blacklist Some Telecom Vendors to ‘Enhance National Security’

Amid the border standoff with China, the central government on Wednesday announced that it may blacklist certain telecom vendors and prepare a list of trusted providers from where one can buy equipment. The government move effectively means that certain telecom equipment vendors from China may face fresh curbs, as the telecom sector will have a list of companies from where firms can safely buy products and services.

Days After Quitting Cabinet, Rebel TMC Leader Suvendu Adhikari Resigns from West Bengal Assembly

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader and minister Suvendu Adhikari formally resigned from the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Disgruntled with the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, Adhikari had resigned from the state cabinet last month. "I hereby tender my resignation as a member of West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," he said in a letter to the Speaker.

For the First Time, PM Modi to be Part of AMU's Programme on Centenary Celebrations

For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual programme of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on its centenary celebrations. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also attend the event, Omar Saleem Peerzada, AMU Public Relations Officer said.

'Something Fishy': Pfizer CEO Not Getting His Own Company's Covid-19 Vaccine Raises Questions

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla has not received his own company's vaccine yet. According to a report by CNN, Bourla said that neither he nor other company executives will be cutting the line to get their hands on the jabs first. Bourla was speaking to CNN's Sanjay Gupta when he explained why he wouldn't be one of the first people in the world to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Prithvi Shaw Retains Place, Wriddhiman Saha in for Rishabh Pant as India Announce Playing XI for Adelaide Test

Team India announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia on Wednesday. As was believed by many experts, Virat Kohli has gone with Prithvi Shaw as Mayank Agarwal's opening partner for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. While in the middle-order, Hanuman Vihari too found a place. There was a lot of debate over Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant for the keeper's slot, but the former made it to the XI.

Daylight Robbery: Aatish Kapadia Reacts After Seeing Imitation of His Show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Who doesn't remember the comic show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai from the early 2000s? The comedy series became a cult classic because of its witty content and the timing of its actors. However, it came as a rude shock to the creator of the show when Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was copied in another country without seeking permission from its original writers. Aatish Kapadia, the creator of the show, has taken to Facebook to express his disappointment after he saw that the legendary show being recreated in a neighbouring country.

WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These iPhones and Android Phones In 2021

With the year 2020 coming to a close, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is also said to end support on some old Android and iOS smartphones. As the calendar year comes to a close, WhatsApp is ending support for Android phones and iPhones that run on dated operating system. It is being said that the Facebook-owned messaging app will stop working on smartphones that are not running on at least iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems.