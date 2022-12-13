News18 Evening Digest: Amid Tawang Clash, Charges Over Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Getting 'Rs 1.35Cr from Chinese Embassy' Resurface and Other Stories

India’s Tourism Push Near Yangtze, Holy Site for Arunachal and Tibet, Riled Up the Chinese?, SC’s Justice Bela Trivedi Recuses From Hearing Bilkis Bano’s Plea Challenging Release of 11 Convicts and other news in evening digest.

Amid Tawang Clash, Charges Over Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Getting ‘Rs 1.35Cr from Chinese Embassy’ Resurface

Amid India-China border clash near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector, allegations over Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) getting “Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy" resurfaced on Tuesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress over demanding a discussion in Parliament over the skirmish. READ MORE

Border Clash: India’s Tourism Push Near Yangtze, Holy Site for Arunachal and Tibet, Riled Up the Chinese?

India’s push for tourism and infrastructure development near Yangtze along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh may have riled the Chinese resulting in clashes at the sensitive point on December 9, government functionaries told News18 on Tuesday. READ MORE

SC’s Justice Bela Trivedi Recuses From Hearing Bilkis Bano’s Plea Challenging Release of 11 Convicts

Supreme Court Judge Justice Bela M Trivedi recused from hearing Bilkis Bano’s plea challenging the release of the 11 convicts who gangraped her and murdered seven members of her family during the 2002 riots in Gujarat’s Gohdra. The plea will now be listed before another bench. READ MORE

On China’s Attempt to ‘Encroach’ Near Tawang, Indian Air Force ‘Forced to Scramble Jets on 2-3 Occasions’

Chinese drones had “moved very aggressively" towards the Indian positions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh before troops of both countries clashed in Tawang sector’s Yangtse. The move forced the Indian Air Force to scramble its fighter aircrafts deployed in the region. READ MORE

Lisa Haydon Sets New-Age Wedding Fashion Goals in Ridhi Mehra Bridal Couture

Lisa Haydon is an epitome of grace and bold styles. This wedding season, the actor and renowned supermodel plays the perfect canvas for new-age brides. READ MORE

YES Bank Shares Skyrocket 27% in 3-Days; More Steam Left After the Staggering Rally?

YES Bank Share Price Today: Private lender Yes Bank’s shares have been rallying for last three trading sessions. Yes Bank share price today opened on the higher side and went on to hit 2-year high of Rs 22.80 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 27 per cent rise from its Thursday close of Rs 17.75 levels. READ MORE

