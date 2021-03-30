News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah Asks Nandigram to Vote for Suvendu, Airports May Consider Spot Fines for Covid Rules Violation and Other Top Stories

Amit Shah Asks Nandigram to Vote for Suvendu, So Mamata Doesn’t Play With ‘Ma, Mati, Manus’ Sentiment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that ‘parivartan’ (change) in West Bengal will automatically happen if Mamata Banerjee is defeated with a huge margin from Nandigram in East Midnapore. Addressing media persons, Shah said, “I bow my head before the people of Nandigram for showing their support towards the BJP. Today, when I came here, I saw how people are jubilant here. I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Nandigram. Now I am sure that Suvendu Adhikari is certainly going to win from Nandigram.” Read More

‘Impose Spot Fines’: DGCA Asks Airports to Consider Punitive Action Against Covid Norm Violators

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday asked airports to enhance surveillance and explore the possibility of imposing ‘spot fines’ on those who violate Covid protocols. With rising number of Covid cases across the country, airports have been given a a strict SOP as part of the measures being taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as India stares at a second wave. In an advisory issued to airports, the DGCA noted that compliance of some airports to Covid guidelines weren’t satisfactory. Read More

87% Indian Businesses Considering Long-Term Work from Home Plans, Finds Survey

According to a report by BCG-Zoom, 87 per cent Indian business are mulling over making work from home a permanent option. The report also concluded that there has been close to three times increase in employees working remote at businesses surveyed. Read More

Akshay Kumar Set to Play Archaeologist in Ram Setu, Unveils New Look As Shoot Commences

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share his first look in the film “Ram Setu”. The actor began shooting for the film on Tuesday. Calling it “one of the most special films”, Akshay revealed he is playing an archaeologist in the film. The actor sports a long hairdo and glasses. He asked fans for their opinion on his look. Read More

India vs England: Fielding & Poor Catching Remain A Concern For India Despite Sweep Across Formats

India have had a great four to five months in international cricket. From their historic Test series win in Australia to a sweep across formats against England at home – the team has been brilliant unearthing one star after the other with contributions both from their experienced players as well as all the debutants. While India have been exceptional with the bat and in their bowling, there is one area of concern which still remains to be addressed and which almost cost them the ODI series against England. India have ranged between being average to sometimes hopelessly poor in the outfield and that will be a cause of worry ahead of major world tournaments starting October this year. Read More