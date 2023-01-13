News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah Assures Justice to Kin of Rajouri Twin Terror Attacks And Other Top Stories

Now, Shankar Mishra Says He Didn’t Pee, She Did: Timeline of Twists & Turns in AI Urination Case

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of “urinating" on an elderly woman co-passenger on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday that he didn’t commit the act and accused the victim of relieving on herself as “she suffers from a problem that most kathak dancers have." READ MORE.

In Jammu, Amit Shah Assures Justice to Kin of Rajouri Twin Terror Attacks, ‘Foolproof’ Security to People

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured the people of Jammu that security agencies would provide foolproof security and said those involved in the twin terror attacks that left seven people of the minority community dead and fourteen others injured in Rajouri’s Dhangri hamlet would be not be spared. READ MORE

Protesting Farmers, Midnight Police Action & An Ugly Face-Off: Decoding Violence in Bihar’s Buxar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the situation in Buxar’s Chausa, where a violent clash took place between farmers and police, was “under control”. Ten policemen were injured when around 1,000 villagers, including farmers, attacked the under-construction Chausa thermal power plant and torched around half-a-dozen vehicles on Wednesday. READ MORE

Ola Lays Off 200 Employees As Part of ‘Restructuring’, Engineering Roles Most Impacted, Say Reports

Cab aggregator Ola has laid off employees from some of its verticals as part of a restructuring exercise, according to media reports. They said the Bengaluru-based company has given the pink slip to around 200 employees from its tech and product teams, and engineering roles have been impacted the most. READ MORE

‘Write-ups against PM Modi, Sexual Favours for Visa’: Punjab Professor’s Horrific Run-in with Pak Diplomats

Two Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi have been accused by a woman from Punjab of harassing her mentally and asking for sexual favours in exchange for a quick visa to visit Pakistan. READ MORE

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV Production-Ready Version Showcased, Could Launch by 2025

Tata Motors has created a stir in the automotive industry with the unveiling of four electric vehicles at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The Tata Harrier EV and the Tata Sierra EV were the brand’s standout products as Tata Avinya and Tata Curvv were displayed earlier as well at the Auto Expo 2020. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here