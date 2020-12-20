News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Bengal, TMC's Counter-Attack and Other Top Stories

Time to Give PM Modi an Opportunity in Bengal, Says Amit Shah at Bolpur Roadshow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged voters in Bengal to give the BJP a chance in assembly elections next year, saying a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership would be a vote for progress. Addressing a roadshow in Bolpur in Birbhum district, Shah said the strength of the crowd present was proof of Bengal’s “anger” towards Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Read more

No Need to Raise Hue and Cry Over Mir Jafars, Says Mamata’s Minister on Suvendu Adhikari’s BJP Switch

The TMC on Sunday said there was no need to raise a hue and cry over the recent defections from the party, as "traitors and backstabbers have existed since time immemorial". Addressing a press meet, state panchayat minister and TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee said his party is neither shocked nor crestfallen, as such desertions "wouldn't have any impact" on assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May. Read more

Nirav Modi's Brother Charged in New York for Fraud Worth $1 Million in Diamonds: Report

Nehal Modi, brother of PNB fraud-accused jeweller Nirav Modi and wanted by the CBI in the case, has been charged in the US for fraud case worth 1 million dollars in diamonds. Nehal Modi made ‘false representations’ to obtain more than $2.6 million worth of the gems from LLD Diamonds USA on favorable credit terms and consignment, and then liquidated them for his own ends, according to a statement from office of the Manhattan District Attorney. Read more

Four Rapes or Gang-rapes Recorded Daily in Bihar From January-September This Year: Report

Four cases of rape or gang rape have been recorded daily in Bihar from January 2020 till September, with police stations in 43 police districts of the state registering a total of 1,106 such cases, sources in the Police Department said. Read more

'Feels Like They Closed the City Yesterday': 1 Year on, Wuhan Shares Lockdown Tales, Hopes for 2021

In China's Wuhan, the original epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, the city's residents are returning to normal life, even as they continue to grapple with memories of the early outbreak, which struck fear in the city. It's been almost seven months since the city recorded a locally transmitted case of the disease due to a strict city-wide lockdown and a mass testing event of almost all the city's 11 million residents. Read more

'India Has Achieved Tremendous Progress', Says Kiren Rijiju as India Bags 9 Medals at Boxing World Cup

As Indian boxers produced comprehensive performances to end their campaign at the Cologne Boxing World Cup with nine medals including, three golds, two silver and four bronze at Cologne in Germany, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian pugilists for their achievement. Read more

7 Women Characters in Hindi Films of 2020 That We Deserve in 2021

The year 2020 may have been strange for a lot of reasons, but the one thing that kept all of us glued to our screens were the OTT platforms. Many of these stories were written keeping women in mind, where they occupied spaces as the pivotal character as the story revolved around them. Read more