News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Civillian Killings in Kashmir and Other Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Govt Decides to Restore Security of All 424 Protectees

The Punjab government on Thursday decided to restore the security of all the 424 protectees whose cover it had pruned. The development comes days after popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala — whose security was curtailed by the AAP government — was shot dead in a daring daylight murder. READ MORE

RS Polls: Poaching Fears Grip Haryana Congress As MLAs Leave for Raipur

Fearing horse-trading of MLAs by the BJP ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha polls, Haryana Congress on Thursday moved its legislators to Raipur in Chhattisgarh to protect them from poaching. Polling for two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. READ MORE

Amit Shah Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Civillian Killings in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Thursday with sources telling CNN-News18 that it was a routine meet. This, however, comes hours after a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. READ MORE

Sakinaka Rape & Murder: Convict Gets Death Penalty as State Argues Offence in ‘Rarest of Rare’ Category

Asessions court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced a 45-year-old man to death who was convicted in the rape and murder of a woman inside a tempo in Mumbai’s Sakinaka last year. READ MORE

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Relationship and Defamation Case Timeline: How it All Began

Johnny Depp is one of the greatest actors in Hollywood and is the recipient of several awards and was the driving force behind several iconic characters on the silver screen. In 2015, Johnny Depp married Aquaman actor Amber Heard and the two ultimately ended their marriage in 2017. And now Johnny Depp has slapped a 50 million USD lawsuit on his ex-wife for public defamation. What happened between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp? READ MORE

Fantasy Sports Industry Has Got an IPL Boost but It Needs a Coherent Policy Going Forward

Last week, reports emerged that the Union government has set up an inter-ministerial panel to regulate online gaming. This is a good thing. Online gaming is a popular emerging sector with great economic potential that has thus far been hamstrung by regulatory uncertainty. One of the reasons behind this uncertainty lies in the nomenclature. As a catch-all term, online gaming sometimes includes everything from online casinos to fantasy sports platforms such as Dream11. READ MORE

