News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah Says Will End 'Nizam Culture' in Hyderabad, Farmers Refuse to Shift Protest Site and Other Top Stories

'Will End Nizam Culture, Turn Hyderabad into Mini-India': Amit Shah Wants T'gana Capital to Move from 'Dynasty to Democracy'

I want to tell the people of Hyderabad that we will end the Nizam culture in the city and turn it into a mini-India, said Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. He further said that we want to move from dynasty to democracy. Shah made the remark at a rally in Hyderabad ahead of the municipal polls. Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao too tried to strike and emotional chord with the residents, appealing them to "save Hyderabad from divisive forces", hinting at the BJP. Read more

Deadlock Over Agri Laws Persists as Over 30 Farmer Unions Reject Centre's Offer to Shift Protest Site

Over 30 farmer associations from Punjab have decided to reject Union Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to shift their protests to Burari Ground, after he said the government was open to talks before December 3 for the discussion of protesters' demands. Farmers will address the media at 4 pm on Sunday. Read more

Uttar Pradesh Registers First Case Under Anti-conversion Law in Bareilly District

Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district based on a complaint from the father of a young woman. The case was registered at the Devarniyan police station in Bareilly district on Saturday, officials said. Read more

Replacing Plastic Cups, Tea to Now be Sold in Eco-friendly Earthen 'Kulhads' at All Railway Stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly 'kulhads' (earthen cups) in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara railway station in Rajasthan's Alwar district to mark the inauguration of the newly electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui section under the North Western Railway. Read more

After Indian Official's Visit, Chinese Defence Minister Reaches Nepal to Bolster Military Cooperation

China’s Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe arrived here on Sunday to meet Nepal’s top leadership and bolster military cooperation and take the existing friendly bilateral relations to a new height. Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa welcomed him at the Tribhuvan International Airport, according to the state-run Nepal Television. Read more

No, Kangana Ranaut, Shaheen Bagh 'Dadi' is Not in Viral Photo of Women Marching for Farmers' Protest

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as yet again made a false claim on social media, this time about the 90-year-old Bilkis from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protests, better known to the world as "Dadi". In a shocking post that has since been deleted, Ranaut claimed that the Bano was available for hire to make appearances in protests for "Rs 100". Read more

Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes Will Be Given Priority When Covid-19 Vaccine is Available: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19 . Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent of athletes to the postponed Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 next year. Read more