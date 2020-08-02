News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah Tests Positive for Covid-19 and Other Top Stories

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive for Covid-19, Set to be Admitted to Hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive,” he wrote, adding that his health was fine, but he was being admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. “I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done,” he wrote. READ

Over 50 Detained As Murder Triggers Violence Between Rival Groups in TN; Houses, Boats Set Ablaze

Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district turned tense after two rival political groups indulged in a violent face-off on Saturday night after the brother of a former local body chief was reportedly murdered. Several people were reported injured while one man was killed during the attack. Boats and vehicles were set afire, houses ransacked and the public was plunged in fear as the factions carried out their attacks. READ

'They Use Black Magic': Bengali Women Trolled after Rhea Chakraborty Gets Linked to SSR Case

The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have opened a can of worms on Indian legacy and social media. Even as the investigation took its course, Rhea Chakraborty was subjected to a media trial and endless slut-shaming. And as if that wasn't enough, online trolls in the garb of 'SSR fans' seem to have begun a hate campaign against Bengali women. READ

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged from Hospital After Testing Covid-19 Negative

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 12 and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for treatment, has been discharged by the medical authorities and sent back home, Abhishek Bachchan informed fans via social media. Big B's latest Covid-19 test result has also come out to be negative and he will now rest at home, informed Abhishek. READ

In Trumpworld, the Grown-Ups in the Room All Left, and Got Book Deals

A number of ex-staffers of President Donald Trump’s administration have written tell-alls. These include James Comey, former FBI director; Omarosa Manigault Newman, former assistant to the president; and John Bolton, former national security adviser.Taken en masse, the books paint a damning portrait of the 45th president of the United States. But the sheer volume of unflattering material they contain can have the paradoxical danger of blunting their collective impact. READ