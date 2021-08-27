News18 Evening Digest: Amitabh Bachchan's Bodyguard Transferred Amid Reports of Him Earning Rs 1.5 Crore Annually & Other Top Stories

Covid Symptoms Like Fatigue and Shortness of Breath Last A Year For Many Patients, Says Lancet Report

Fatigue and shortness of breath still afflict many patients a year after their hospitalisation for Covid-19, according to a new Chinese study calling for a better understanding of the pandemic’s long-term health effects. Around half of patients discharged from hospital for Covid still suffer from at least one persistent symptom — most often fatigue or muscle weakness — after 12 months, said the study published in British medical journal The Lancet Friday. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan’s Bodyguard Transferred Amid Reports of Him Earning Rs 1.5 Crore Annually

Ahead constable with the Mumbai police department, who had been posted as megastar Amitabh Bachchan"s bodyguard since 2015, was transferred amid reports of him allegedly earning Rs 1.5 crore annually, an official said on Friday. The head constable, Jitendra Shinde, has been moved to D B Marg Police Station in South Mumbai as part of a routine transfer, the official said. READ MORE

Biman Bangladesh Pilot Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Air, Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Nagpur

A Biman Bangladesh plane that was going from Muscat to Dhaka made an emergency landing in Nagpur today after the pilot suffered a heart attack in the middle of the flight. The plane was near Raipur and contacted Kolkata ATC for emergency landing. READ MORE

PF Rule Change from Next Month: You Won’t Get EPF Money if These Documents Are Not Linked

Starting from next month, your employer will only be able to credit money in your provident fund (PF) account if your UAN (universal account number) is linked to your Aadhaar card. It is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with the provident fund account to get various benefits of the retirement fund. Due to non-linking of Aadhaar and UAN, the employers would not be able to deposit the employee’s and employer’s contribution in the fund," said Subodh Sadana, Partner, AnantLaw. READ MORE

Sri Lanka Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till September 6 as Deaths Rise

Sri Lanka on Friday extended its nation-wide lockdown till September 6, amidst a surge in the number of Covid-19 deaths and mounting pressure from medics and the Opposition to step up efforts to fight the raging third wave of coronavirus. The government took the decision following a top-level meeting held on Friday. Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had ordered a 10-day lockdown on August 20. READ MORE

Australian Woman Marries Herself After Breaking Her Engagement

The wedding day is considered one of the most special days in one’s life. It often turns out to be the most expensive day. Most people make a commitment to spend their lives with their partner from the wedding day to the rest of their lives. However, an Australian woman has made a decision to invest all her time, money and energy for herself by marrying herself in a wedding ceremony. READ MORE

