News18 Evening Digest: Another Shraddha-like Case in Delhi; South Delhi School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email and Other Stories

Another Shraddha-like Case in Delhi: Wife, Son Kill Man, Chop Body, Store in Fridge & Discard Over Days in Pandav Nagar

In another Shraddha Walkar-like case, a man’s body was chopped and stored in fridge after being killed by his wife and son in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. The parts were then disposed off over days in and around Pandav Nagar and East Delhi. READ MORE

Hit by ‘Neech Aadmi’ Boomerang in 2017, Congress Props Up ‘Poorest of Poor’ Kharge Against ‘Humble’ Modi

In 2017, when things seemed to be going good for the Congress, Mani Shankar Aiyar’s comment calling the prime minister a ‘neech aadmi’ became the turning back moment for the Grand Old Party. It gave the BJP a clear edge and PM Narendra Modi used the barb to point out that an entitled Congress revelled in making attacks at him by ridiculing a man from a humble background. READ MORE

Delhi School Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Turns Out to be Hoax; Probe Underway

A school in south Delhi was evacuated in mid-session on Monday afternoon following a bomb threat email received by the authorities. According to police, the Indian Public School located in the national capital’s Sadiq Nagar area received the email on its official ID at 1:19 pm claiming a “bomb was planted in the school premises". READ MORE

Shave Your Beard You’ll Start Looking Like Nehru, Says Assam CM Sarma’s After Saddam Hussain Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday defended himself over his “Saddam Hussain" remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he did not say anything about the Wayanad MP’s look. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Has The Cutest B’Day Wish For Sister Shaheen Bhatt, Says ‘Love You So Much That…’

Alia Bhatt is really close to her sister Shaheen Bhatt and both of them never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other. Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter with Shaheen Bhatt, is celebrating her birthday today, and as expected, Alia had the most adorable wish for her. The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos with Shaheen from the former’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year. READ MORE

Can Online Gaming Console the Tech Industry Amid Layoffs? Experts On How Situation May Play Out

While thousands of employees of big tech companies continue to remain worried about their future amid the layoffs, the online gaming industry in India, which is expected to reach $1.9 bn by 2024, could help reduce the burden. READ MORE

